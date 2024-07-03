Matariki Exhibition Tuku Iho Open To Public

A Matariki exhibition entitled Tuku Iho is being held by Te Wāhanga Waihanga-Hoahoa—Faculty of Architecture and Design Innovation at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.

The exhibition showcases works from students, staff, and alumni. It is curated by Tanya Ruka (Ngati Pakau, Te Uriroroi, Te Parawhau, Te Mahurehure, Nga Puhi, Waitaha-Hokianga), a lecturer in Design Mātauranga Māori.

“Matariki is a time for honouring and strengthening our commitments to community. Our aim for Tuku Iho was to curate a space that inspires feelings of welcome, warmth, and rejuvenation—reminiscent of the comfort found at home on the marae,” she says.

The exhibition is open until Wednesday, 10 July 2024, at:

Te Wāhanga Waihanga-Hoahoa—Faculty of Architecture and Design Innovation

139 Vivian St

Te Aro

Pōneke Wellington.

