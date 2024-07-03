Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

From Hawai’i To Aotearoa — New Kids’ Book Sings The Praises Of Pacific Toes In English And Samoan

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Oratia Books

Toes are toes wherever you go, but toes around the Pacific Islands have even more things in common.

They may be flipper toes or jandal toes, clean toes or highchair toes, snorkel toes or swimming underwater toes — all around the Pacific, you know that you have island toes.

This colourfully illustrated book takes young readers on a journey around the South Pacific — no shoes needed!

First published in Hawai’i by Bess Press, Island Toes now reaches the South Pacific in Samoan as well as New Zealand English.

Auckland teacher Suzie-Jo Rasmussen completed the Samoan translation for this, the newest addition to Oratia’s Moana Oceania series of books about the Pacific.

And in honour of its US origins, the book publishes on 4 July!

The authors

Christin Lozano began her career as a teacher and then became a children’s librarian. Having read hundreds of stories about kids in other places themes, she decided to write her own story for Pacific children. A long-term resident of Hawai’i, Christin now lives in San Diego.

Mariko Merritt is a Hawaiian artist, book illustrator and graphic designer. Mariko works in a Honolulu bookshop, while making art, ceramics and picture books.

Suzie-Jo Rasmussen is an ESOL/bilingual specialist teacher. A resident of Oratia, Suzie has been translating books and creating Samoan resources for children in bilingual education for more than 20 years.

Island Toes | Tamatamaivae o Motu

Written by Christin Lozano, iIllustrated by Mariko Merritt, translated by Suzie-Jo Rasmussen

Published by Oratia Books www.oratia.co.nz

ISBN: 978-1-99-004245-4 | RRP $21.00 |Paperback

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Oratia Books on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 