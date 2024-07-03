Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSC Super 8 Rugby Top Of Table Clash – Live On Māori Active

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

The two unbeaten sides in the NZSC Super 8 Rugby Competition, Hamilton Boys’ High School and Tauranga Boys’ College will meet tomorrow in a top of the table clash in Hamilton.

The game will be played at 45-47 Peachgrove Road, Hamilton East, and livestreamed on Māori Active, the YouTube channel of Whakaata Māori, beginning at 12.30PM on Thursday 4 July 2007.

The Super 8 schools are Hamilton Boys' High School, Palmerston North Boys' High School, Tauranga Boys' College, New Plymouth Boys' High School, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Napier Boys’ High School, Hastings Boys’ High School, and Gisborne Boys’ High School.

The New Zealand Sports Collective (“NZSC”) is an initiative aimed at promoting secondary school sports and providing schools with funding to further develop young athletes across a wide variety of sports. It is spearheaded by former Olympic rower and Team NZ yachtsman Rob Waddell.

Māori Active is the YouTube Channel established by Whakaata Māori to host all NZSC sports and cultural events, including secondary school rugby, athletics, athletics, touch rugby, kī-o-rahi and many others.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 