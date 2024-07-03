NZSC Super 8 Rugby Top Of Table Clash – Live On Māori Active

The two unbeaten sides in the NZSC Super 8 Rugby Competition, Hamilton Boys’ High School and Tauranga Boys’ College will meet tomorrow in a top of the table clash in Hamilton.

The game will be played at 45-47 Peachgrove Road, Hamilton East, and livestreamed on Māori Active, the YouTube channel of Whakaata Māori, beginning at 12.30PM on Thursday 4 July 2007.

The Super 8 schools are Hamilton Boys' High School, Palmerston North Boys' High School, Tauranga Boys' College, New Plymouth Boys' High School, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Napier Boys’ High School, Hastings Boys’ High School, and Gisborne Boys’ High School.

The New Zealand Sports Collective (“NZSC”) is an initiative aimed at promoting secondary school sports and providing schools with funding to further develop young athletes across a wide variety of sports. It is spearheaded by former Olympic rower and Team NZ yachtsman Rob Waddell.

Māori Active is the YouTube Channel established by Whakaata Māori to host all NZSC sports and cultural events, including secondary school rugby, athletics, athletics, touch rugby, kī-o-rahi and many others.

