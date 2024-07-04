Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dom Sensitive (Wireheads) 'R&D' Out Now | Launch Show This Saturday July 6 At Thornbury Bowls W/ Supports Announced

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 7:23 am
Press Release: Dinosaur City Records

Image/Supplied.

Dom Trimboli, the Yartapuulti/Port Adelaide musician behind Wireheads, Dom & the Wizards, and Critical Energy, pivots to a new outfit with Dom Sensitive. Just released is his debut single 'R&D', the lead track from his upcoming album Leather Trim (due September 27th via Dinosaur City). Merging mutant pop, garage-y post-punk and hip-hop influences, 'R&D' is propelled by a gritty bass line, clattering drums and haunting organ. Guest vocalist Georgia Oatley's bluesy scorn adds a cool contrast to Dom's distinctive, deadpan vocals.

Dom Sensitive is a captivating, hyper-stylised and at times completely bizarre revolution from a prolific artist whose impressive back-catalogue of recorded material spans over a decade. Leather Trim is an extravagant and highly spirited experience, inspired by patchwork hip-hop production, autobiographical fiction and heart-on-ya-sleeve psychedelia. It's laden with streams of sentimental sentences, loopy mechanical junk-yard rhythms, wacky samples, wayward pianos, abundant studio trickery and oceans of tape echo.

To celebrate the launch of his new single, Dom Sensitive will play a live show at Thornbury Bowls Club next Saturday, July 6 with support from ZIPPER, SOLDER and Babyccino. Keep up to date with new music and shows by following Dom Sensitive on Instagram and Bandcamp.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dinosaur City Records on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 