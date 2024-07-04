Dom Sensitive (Wireheads) 'R&D' Out Now | Launch Show This Saturday July 6 At Thornbury Bowls W/ Supports Announced

Image/Supplied.

Dom Trimboli, the Yartapuulti/Port Adelaide musician behind Wireheads, Dom & the Wizards, and Critical Energy, pivots to a new outfit with Dom Sensitive. Just released is his debut single 'R&D', the lead track from his upcoming album Leather Trim (due September 27th via Dinosaur City). Merging mutant pop, garage-y post-punk and hip-hop influences, 'R&D' is propelled by a gritty bass line, clattering drums and haunting organ. Guest vocalist Georgia Oatley's bluesy scorn adds a cool contrast to Dom's distinctive, deadpan vocals.

Dom Sensitive is a captivating, hyper-stylised and at times completely bizarre revolution from a prolific artist whose impressive back-catalogue of recorded material spans over a decade. Leather Trim is an extravagant and highly spirited experience, inspired by patchwork hip-hop production, autobiographical fiction and heart-on-ya-sleeve psychedelia. It's laden with streams of sentimental sentences, loopy mechanical junk-yard rhythms, wacky samples, wayward pianos, abundant studio trickery and oceans of tape echo.

To celebrate the launch of his new single, Dom Sensitive will play a live show at Thornbury Bowls Club next Saturday, July 6 with support from ZIPPER, SOLDER and Babyccino. Keep up to date with new music and shows by following Dom Sensitive on Instagram and Bandcamp.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

