Apra Silver Scroll And Maioha Award Shortlist Announced

APRA AMCOS NZ announce the Top 20 songs nominated for the 2024 APRA Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka and the Top 5 waiata nominated for the APRA Maioha Award | Tohu Maioha. It is now up to New Zealand APRA members, the songwriters of Aotearoa to vote for their favourite songs/waiata in each category and ultimately decide the best songs of the past year. The winners will be announced at the APRA Silver Scroll Awards on Tuesday 8 October at the St James Theatre in Pōneke Wellington.

"The APRA Silver Scroll is a particularly prestigious honour, as the recognition of your peers is a special celebration indeed," says Anthony Healey, Head of APRA AMCOS Aotearoa.

"The songs shortlisted here reflect the masterful talent of songwriters and storytellers from Aotearoa whose work is being heard not just at home but all around the globe. These waiata represent our unique voices in the world and it's a privilege and honour to celebrate them."

The Silver Scroll Top 20 list was decided upon by a carefully curated panel of APRA members who are also well-respected songwriters, producers, and performers: Amelia Berry (Amamelia), Bailey Wiley, Godfrey de Grut, James Coyle, Justyn Pilbrow, Marika Hodgson, Sapati Apa (Pati AF), Philip Bell, Samuel George Taylor, and Tami Neilson.

APRA Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka Top 20:

A World Without You written by Alayna Powley and Devin Abrams*, performed by alayna (*Universal Music Publishing)

Boy written by Joe Locke and performed by P.H.F.

I Am written by Stan Walker*, Vince Harder, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, and Michael Fatkin^, performed by Stan Walker (*Sony Music Publishing, ^Universal Music Publishing)

Jenny Greenteeth written by Chelsea Prastiti, Michael Howell, Tom Dennison, and Adam Tobeck, performed by Skilaa

Kārearea, written by Mohi Allen, Noema Te Hau III, and Rukuwai Allen, performed by MOHI

Kātuarehe, written by Anna Coddington, Noema Te Hau III, Ruth Smith, and Kawiti Waetford, performed by Anna Coddington

Learning written by Jordan Rakei*, Linden Jay Berelowitz^, and Mike Lesirge, performed by Jordan Rakei (* Sony Music Publishing, ^ Universal/MCA Music Publishing)

Māhoe me Patatē written by Emily and Charles Looker, performed by Aro

Māori Ki Te Ao written by Stan Walker*, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, Matthew Sadgrove, Rio Panapa, Hugh Lake, and Fasika Ayallew, performed by Stan Walker (*Sony Music Publishing)

March 12 written by Rebecca Mason Melrose and Harry Huavi, performed by Haz and Miloux (BMG Rights Management obo Big Pop Music Publishing)

Paradise written by Clark Mathews, Daniel Vernon, Christan Pianta, and Hakopa Kuka-Larsen, performed by DARTZ

Run It Back written by Tom Scott and Harry Huavi, performed by Home Brew (Concord Music Publishing)

Running Amuck, written and performed by Byllie-jean

She, written and performed by Aaradhna

Suit of Blue, written by Luca George, Harry Charles, and Rita Laing, performed by Luca George

The Letter, written by Georgia Lines, Whakaio Taahi*, and Patrick Manning, performed by Georgia Lines (*Concord Music Publishing)

, written by Georgia Lines, Whakaio Taahi*, and Patrick Manning, performed by (*Concord Music Publishing) Whai Ora written by Seth Haapu and Hana Mereraiha, and performed by Seth Haapu

The Maioha Top 5 list was decided upon by a panel of judges selected for their knowledge and understanding of waiata reo Māori/waiata reo rua and the current landscape of Māori composition and songwriting: Ani-Piki Tuari, Cilla Ruha, Kawiti Waetford, and Mātai Smith.

APRA Maioha Award Top 5:

Apakura’s Call (Remember Me) written by Victor Sulfa, performed by Hawkins feat. Maria Te Aukaha Huata

He Aho written by Tawaroa Kawana and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Mana Tamariki, performed by TAWAZ

He Rei Niho written by Jordyn Rapana, Ruth Smith, Dan Martin, and Kawiti Waetford, performed by Jordyn with a Why

I Am written by Stan Walker*, Vince Harder, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, and Michael Fatkin^, performed by Stan Walker (*Sony Music Publishing, ^Universal Music Publishing)

written by Stan Walker*, Vince Harder, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, and Michael Fatkin^, performed by (*Sony Music Publishing, ^Universal Music Publishing) Māori Ki Te Ao written by Stan Walker*, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, Matthew Sadgrove, Rio Panapa, Hugh Lake, and Fasika Ayallew, performed by Stan Walker (*Sony Music Publishing)

APRA members will now vote for their Top 5 Silver Scroll songs and Top 3 Maioha waiata before midnight Monday 24 July. You can listen to a Spotify playlist of all songs HERE.

The 2024 APRA Silver Scroll Award and APRA Maioha Award will be presented at the St James Theatre in Pōneke Wellington on Tuesday 8th October. The other awards presented on the night are:

SOUNZ Contemporary Award Te Tohu Auaha

APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award

APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award

NZ Music Hall of Fame Induction Te Whare Taonga Puoro O Aotearoa

