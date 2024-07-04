New Zealand Women’s Football Team Announced For Paris 2024
The 18 players who will represent Aotearoa New Zealand in the women’s football tournament at Paris 2024 have been formally selected to the New Zealand Team this morning.
The squad features 10 players who will be part of an Olympic campaign for the first time.
The full squad is:
Mackenzie Barry* (16 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand
CJ Bott (46 caps) Leicester City, England
Katie Bowen (109 caps) Inter Milan, Italy
Milly Clegg* (8 caps) Racing Louisville FC, USA
Victoria Esson (23 caps) Rangers FC, Scotland
Macey Fraser* (5 caps) Utah Royals, USA
Ally Green* (14 caps) AGF, Denmark
Jacqui Hand* (27 caps) Unattached
Grace Jale* (31 caps) Unattached
Katie Kitching* (10 caps) Sunderland AFC, England
Anna Leat (18 caps) Aston Villa FC, England
Meikayla Moore (65 caps) Unattached
Gabi Rennie (37 caps) Åland United, Finland
Ali Riley (162 caps) Angel City FC, USA
Indiah-Paige Riley* (24 caps) PSV Vrouwen, Netherlands
Malia Steinmetz* (31 caps) FC Nordsjælland, Denmark
Rebekah Stott (102 caps) Melbourne City FC, Australia
Kate Taylor* (16 caps) Unattached
*First time being involved in an Olympic campaign
In addition, Claudia Bunge (HB Koge, Denmark), Michaela Foster (Unattached), Annalie Longo (Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand), and Murphy Sheaff (Kansas State University, USA) have been named as travelling reserves.
Head coach Michael Mayne said:
“Paris 2024 is a pinnacle event, and I am excited to get to France, assemble the team, and get to work.
“I am clear on the outcomes we want to achieve, and we will be doing all we can to collectively accomplish those goals.
“With this tournament having smaller squads than something like the FIFA Women’s World Cup we have had to make some tough decisions, but through our selection process, we have selected 18 players we believe can achieve the outcomes we want and are prepared for the challenges we will face.
“It is great to be able to give over half the squad their Olympic debuts, and I know it will be a proud moment for all of the players and staff to wear the fern in France.
“There is no doubt this can be a special event for us, and we will draw on the uniqueness of representing the entire New Zealand Olympic team to give us the edge we will need.”
NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to the athletes.
"Well done to all the athletes named to the team," said Nicol.
"It's brilliant to have so many exciting Olympic debutants in the mix and we look forward to supporting the team and cheering them on in France."
Aotearoa New Zealand come into the tournament with a record of six wins, two defeats and one draw in 2024, scoring 37 goals and conceding eight.
At Paris 2024 they have been drawn in Group A alongside reigning champions Canada, Colombia, and hosts France.
They kick off the tournament on 26 July (NZT) vs Canada in Saint-Etienne, before facing Colombia on 29 July (NZT), and France on 1 August (NZT), both in Lyon.
The team will warm-up for the tournament with an international friendly against Zambia on 14 July (NZT) at Stade Louis Darragon, Vichy, France, with the game broadcast live and free on FIFA+.
Upcoming Fixtures:
New Zealand vs Zambia
International Friendly
Sunday 14 July NZT (Saturday 13 July local)
KO 3am NZT (5pm local)
Stade Louis Darragon, Vichy, France
Canada vs New Zealand
Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024
Friday 26 July NZT (Thursday 25 July local)
KO 3am NZT (5pm local)
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France
New Zealand vs Colombia
Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024
Monday 29 July NZT (Sunday 28 July local)
KO 3am NZT (5pm local)
Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France
New Zealand vs France
Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024
Thursday 1 August NZT (Wednesday 31 July local)
KO 7am (9pm local)
Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France