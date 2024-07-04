New Zealand Women’s Football Team Announced For Paris 2024

The 18 players who will represent Aotearoa New Zealand in the women’s football tournament at Paris 2024 have been formally selected to the New Zealand Team this morning.

The squad features 10 players who will be part of an Olympic campaign for the first time.

The full squad is:

Mackenzie Barry* (16 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand

CJ Bott (46 caps) Leicester City, England

Katie Bowen (109 caps) Inter Milan, Italy

Milly Clegg* (8 caps) Racing Louisville FC, USA

Victoria Esson (23 caps) Rangers FC, Scotland

Macey Fraser* (5 caps) Utah Royals, USA

Ally Green* (14 caps) AGF, Denmark

Jacqui Hand* (27 caps) Unattached

Grace Jale* (31 caps) Unattached

Katie Kitching* (10 caps) Sunderland AFC, England

Anna Leat (18 caps) Aston Villa FC, England

Meikayla Moore (65 caps) Unattached

Gabi Rennie (37 caps) Åland United, Finland

Ali Riley (162 caps) Angel City FC, USA

Indiah-Paige Riley* (24 caps) PSV Vrouwen, Netherlands

Malia Steinmetz* (31 caps) FC Nordsjælland, Denmark

Rebekah Stott (102 caps) Melbourne City FC, Australia

Kate Taylor* (16 caps) Unattached

*First time being involved in an Olympic campaign

In addition, Claudia Bunge (HB Koge, Denmark), Michaela Foster (Unattached), Annalie Longo (Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand), and Murphy Sheaff (Kansas State University, USA) have been named as travelling reserves.

Head coach Michael Mayne said:

“Paris 2024 is a pinnacle event, and I am excited to get to France, assemble the team, and get to work.

“I am clear on the outcomes we want to achieve, and we will be doing all we can to collectively accomplish those goals.

“With this tournament having smaller squads than something like the FIFA Women’s World Cup we have had to make some tough decisions, but through our selection process, we have selected 18 players we believe can achieve the outcomes we want and are prepared for the challenges we will face.

“It is great to be able to give over half the squad their Olympic debuts, and I know it will be a proud moment for all of the players and staff to wear the fern in France.

“There is no doubt this can be a special event for us, and we will draw on the uniqueness of representing the entire New Zealand Olympic team to give us the edge we will need.”

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to the athletes.

"Well done to all the athletes named to the team," said Nicol.

"It's brilliant to have so many exciting Olympic debutants in the mix and we look forward to supporting the team and cheering them on in France."

Aotearoa New Zealand come into the tournament with a record of six wins, two defeats and one draw in 2024, scoring 37 goals and conceding eight.

At Paris 2024 they have been drawn in Group A alongside reigning champions Canada, Colombia, and hosts France.

They kick off the tournament on 26 July (NZT) vs Canada in Saint-Etienne, before facing Colombia on 29 July (NZT), and France on 1 August (NZT), both in Lyon.

The team will warm-up for the tournament with an international friendly against Zambia on 14 July (NZT) at Stade Louis Darragon, Vichy, France, with the game broadcast live and free on FIFA+.

Upcoming Fixtures:

New Zealand vs Zambia

International Friendly

Sunday 14 July NZT (Saturday 13 July local)

KO 3am NZT (5pm local)

Stade Louis Darragon, Vichy, France

Canada vs New Zealand

Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024

Friday 26 July NZT (Thursday 25 July local)

KO 3am NZT (5pm local)

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France



New Zealand vs Colombia

Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024

Monday 29 July NZT (Sunday 28 July local)

KO 3am NZT (5pm local)

Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France



New Zealand vs France

Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024

Thursday 1 August NZT (Wednesday 31 July local)

KO 7am (9pm local)

Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France

