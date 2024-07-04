Lulu Sun's Fairytale Run At Wimbledon Continues

Lulu Sun has won her second-round match in the ladies singles, defeating Yuliia Starodubtseva 4-6 6-3 6-2 in a battle that lasted two hours, 13 minutes.

This was Sun’s fifth win at this year’s Wimbledon, including three victories in qualifying and to make it to the last 32, puts her up there with the best players in the world.

However, Starodubtseva got off to a great start to this match, breaking Sun in the first game, then holding to love and although the Kiwi got the break back in the middle of the set, she was broken again at 4-4.

Sun got a break early in the second set, but came close to losing it when she fell behind 14-50 at 4-2, but like so many times during these championships, she was able to serve her way out of trouble and go up 5-2.

The next game was a marathon, with it going to deuce 13 times before Starodubtseva finally managed to get the hold, but it wasn’t enough to save her as Sun clinched the set with an ace in the following game.

Starodubtseva received a medical time-out for an issue with her left foot before the third set began. Although she showed no signs of physically struggling, the Ukrainian was broken in the opening game.

Sun got another break later in the set, then held to love for yet another incredible victory at this year’s championships for the 23-year-old from Te Anau.

Sun’s next match is against Lin Zhu from China and weather permitting will be played on Friday, UK time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

