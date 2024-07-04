Auckland Zinefest To Celebrate 15 Year Anniversary

The annual small press festival, Auckland Zinefest, welcomes over 5000 visitors of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy DIY publications called zines (ZEENS). The festival kicks off with its biggest event, the Auckland Zinefest Market Weekend at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki which is anticipated to be even larger in 2024 with a 15-year milestone anniversary to celebrate and the tourism industry back in full swing. The event showcases local and regional artists, writers, and poets providing an accessible platform for the arts to thrive.

The Market Weekend on 27th and 28th July heralds a month of free workshops and events throughout August including a youth fanzine workshop, cyanotype printing, book binding, paper marbling and the famous 24-Hour Zinemaking Challenge.

Zines have become an integral part of the art community in Auckland, with their accessibility, innovation, and unique representation of creativity. Since Auckland Zinefest’s creation in 2009, the zine scene has flourished and has overwhelming support from artists, businesses and local council.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 15 years as a volunteer-run organisation and are proud to see generations of artists finding their voice at our events. It’s a massive effort from everyone involved and seeing the impact Zinefest has had on the community is the best reward,” says Auckland Zinefest Co-Chair and Marketing Manager Camila Araos-Elevancini.

"This year we expect to see our biggest turnout at the Market Weekend which means more exposure to zines and zine culture. Zines bring communities together during tough times like what we are currently experiencing. It helps us stay connected, address important issues, share art and have a great time doing so.”

Visitors can expect a diverse array of zines and artworks spanning various styles and genres, ranging from thought-provoking activism to playful comics. Whether you are an avid collector or just a little curious, the Auckland Zinefest Market Weekend and variety of free workshops and events are worth your time.

Admission to Market Weekend is free, making it an accessible and enjoyable experience for all. Join us on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, from 11am to 3pm, as we delve into the captivating world of zines.

