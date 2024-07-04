1.5 Degrees A Global Warning – On Whakaata Māori

Ka pū te ruha, ka hao te rangatahi. When the old net is cast aside, the new net goes fishing.

From atmospheric science research to jumping in front of a research ship to protest deep sea mining, a group of diverse, passionate and very inspirational rangatahi take centre stage in a new documentary series.

1.5 DEGREES A GLOBAL WARNING premieres Monday 8 July at 7.30PM on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Faultline Films’ Director and Producer, Amanda Jones, says climate change is a crisis that puts everyone at risk, but the younger we are, the greater the stakes.

“It should be of concern to everyone that all the decisions being made around climate change today, are being made by people who will not be around to feel its effects,” says Amanda Jones.

“Māori are more likely to be impacted by the effects of climate change. We are already seeing the loss of urupā and marae, with extreme weather impacting our vulnerable communities.”

“1.5 DEGREES A GLOBAL WARNING features a very diverse group of rangatahi working across different spaces, yet all are united in their desire to inspire action and create meaningful change,” says Amanda Jones.

COMING UP ON 1.5 DEGREES A GLOBAL WARNING:

EPISODE 1 – Monday 8 July 7.30PM: KARARAINA (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Rangitāne o Manawatū, Ngāi Te Rangi) – Kararaina, a PhD student at Victoria University of Wellington, is working with NIWA to investigate the ability of native forests to sequester carbon. Could native forests sequester more carbon than pine?

“I need to know why stuff happens. Also, the chance to inspire other rangatahi to be in these fields that we’re often not seen in is really cool,” says Kararaina.

EPISODE 2 – Monday 15 July 7.30PM: QUACK (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara) – Solving the climate crisis is about healing the whenua, moana and people. Quack believes Deep Sea Mining will put the ocean at risk so headed to Jamaica on the Greenpeace Ship, Arctic Sunrise, to address the International Seabed Authority.

“If we don’t protect the moana, then we won’t have one to mihi to in our pepeha. I never thought, in a hundred years, [that] I’d be jumping in front of a giant research mining vessel to try and stop deep see mining,” says Quack Parihi.

EPISODE 3 – Monday 22 July 7.30PM: TAMATHA (Ngāti Awa, Waikato, Tainui) – Some say that she’s too young to run for council, let alone for Parliament, but Tamatha isn’t taking any notice, she wants to make meaningful change from the inside.

“It’s not too late to be good tūpuna, to be good ancestors for those who are to come next,” says Tamatha Paul.

EPISODE 4 – Monday 29 July 7.30PM: ARAHI (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu) – Musician Arahi journeys home, tracing his steps ‘ki tōku tūrangawaewae’ and discovers how it can shape his understanding of climate change and how to take action.

“When it comes to climate change, I just want to know more,” says Arahi Whaanga.

EPISODE 5 – Monday 5 August 7.30PM: PANIA (Ngāti Toa Rangatira) – Action Station’s Climate Justice Campaigner who wants to share her passion for environmental justice and inspire other rangatahi to take action.

“We are part of a huge, international movement of first nations and indigenous peoples trying to fix a problem that was never ours to begin with,” says Pania Rei.

EPISODE 6 – Monday 12 August 7.30PM: CORBAN & TOBY– Corban (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Taranaki) & Toby (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Kawiti, Ngāti Tamateatutahi) are two architecture students looking at climate resilient architecture. Does mātauranga Māori hold the answers?

“As aspiring architects, we need to intentionally design with climate change as our focal point,” say Corban Richter and Toby Whata.

EPISODE 7 – Monday 19 August 7.30PM: TESSA (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Tūkorehe) – PhD student Tessa, is researching ways to revitalise toheroa. How do you make plans to restore a taonga species when the impacts of climate change are now looming to hamper their comeback?

“There is opportunity for my Māori world points of view to re-teach us to how to look after our environment,” says Tessa Thompson.

EPISODE 8 – Monday 26 August 7.30PM: SARAH (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine) – Sarah looks at how kōrero tuku iho and the world of environmental science has helped her understand climate change and given her the capability to find solutions for Aotearoa.

“If you make your job your passion, then you’ll never work a day in your life,” says Sarah Rewi.

Funded by Te Māngai Pāho and Irirangi Te Motu | NZ On Air.

Whakaata Māori trades under its reo Māori name to better reflect the role it plays in revitalising te reo Māori, our culture, and sharing our stories across multiple platforms. Whakaata means 'to mirror', 'to reflect' or 'to display.'

