Sophie Roberts To Step Down As Silo Theatre's Artistic Director

After eleven incredible years, Sophie Roberts will step down as Silo Theatre’s Artistic Director in June 2025.

Since 2014, Sophie has shaped Silo through her artistry, leadership and vision; her impact will reverberate through the company, and the artists she's worked alongside, for many years to come. She has led and curated ten programmes for the company and directed many of Silo’s memorable works, including ScatterGun: After the Death of Ruaumoko, The Writer, The Wolves, The Blind Date Project, Hir, Peter and the Wolf, Boys Will Be Boys, The Events and The Book of Everything.

Sophie Roberts (Photo/Supplied)

Sophie’s time as Artistic Director has focused on developing new theatre works and Aotearoa artists, championing female-centred storytelling and work for young people, and creating unforgettable live experiences for audiences. She is an artist at the top of her game and Silo has been lucky to have her steering the ship for the last decade.

Sophie says: “Being the artistic leader of Silo for the last decade has been one of the great honours of my life. Nga mihi to our audiences, artists, staff - past and present, Shane, Jess, Chloe and Tim for everything you’ve taught me, and how much of yourselves you’ve offered up to our work. I also want to thank my family, especially my partner Leon for supporting and enabling me to do this job through some very challenging years. I love this company and the brilliant people who make it what it is very much and I’m excited to see where it goes in the next decade. Silo forever!”

There’s still plenty of time to celebrate Sophie before she leaves. Launching at the end of this year, Silo's 2025 Season will be Sophie’s eleventh and final programme of work for Silo, and a triumphant celebration of her contribution to both the company and the industry.

Recruitment for Silo’s new artistic leader will begin in October this year.

