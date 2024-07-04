Find Your Happy Place As Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Turns Up The Heat On Winter Celebrations

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is a world-class region to visit all year round – but discovering it in winter is a whole new ball game. From international rugby matches to a renowned wine festival and some of the world’s best music, there’s a feast of events and activities happening to celebrate all the good things Auckland has to offer.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events Michelle Hooper says the winter months are the ideal time to experience a new side to the region: “We have a stellar lineup of events and entertainment taking place across the region during the winter months, enhancing our cultural vibrancy across what is traditionally a quieter season. There’s truly something for everyone, whether you’re looking for an afternoon out at a farmer’s market, coming into the city centre for a weekend break or flying in for a longer stay.”

July and August see a non-stop schedule of shows, events and activities for the whole whānau to enjoy, kicking off with the World Choir Games from 10-20 July; the mighty All Blacks v England at Eden Park on 13 July, followed by All Blacks v Argentina on 17 August.

Raise a glass to some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s best drops at Winetopia 2024, taking place at the Viaduct Events Centre on 26-27 July; and get your groove on at the ultimate party night - the Deep Hard n Funky Music Festival on 20 July at West Auckland’s Trusts Arena.

Bringing the stardust and sparkle, Synthony Pride is a music extravaganza featuring some of New Zealand’s best vocalists including Boh Runga and Harper Finn, drag queens and kings and dancers in an all-ages concert at Spark Arena on 3 August.

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki launches its Aotearoa Contemporary exhibition on 6 July which celebrates fresh art and ideas. Launching the same day at the Gallery is The Walters Prize, New Zealand’s most prestigious contemporary art award.

School holiday activities for the kids are sorted with the Aotea Square Ice Rink open until 11 August for skating and curling. Auckland Zoo’s tiger cub Cahya is growing fast and to celebrate there will be activity sheets on carnivores and how they’re cared for from July 6-21. The Zoo’s Tamariki Time programme is perfect for toddlers, and bigger kids can unleash their creativity with the Zoo Snaps photo competition, drawn each month.

You’ll want to keep an eye out for Eerik, the Finnish star of Discover Auckland’s cheeky new campaign prompting people to “find your happy guide to Auckland”.

For more information visit aucklandnz.com to get the inside word on what to see, do and try in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

