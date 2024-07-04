Mystics And Stars Men To Trial In-game Innovations

4 July, 2024

The Mystics and Stars Men’s teams are set to trial some exciting new rules and innovations on court which may have an impact on next year’s ANZ Premiership.

The three-match series between the Mystics Men and Stars Men, which starts at Pulman Arena in Auckland this Saturday, will be an opportunity for innovation and experiments in three new areas with a view to inform future decisions for the 2025 ANZ Premiership.

The innovations to the game will include the two-point shot where teams will be able to net two points for the duration of the match from a designated zone in the shooting circle.

Teams can make one “captain’s timeout” at any stage during the game. The on-court captain signals to the umpire for a 60-second time-out after a goal has been scored. This is an extra chance for the teams to regroup and strategise outside of the regular intervals. Teams can make substitutions during this time.

On court captains can also request a review of goals scored at the end of the quarter to determine whether the ball had left the players hands before the whistle was blown. Umpires will review Sky TV footage to make a final call on whether the goal counts.

Another in-game innovation for the three-match series will see the crowd getting the chance to listen in to what the umpire is calling, with both whistlers to be mic’d up to the venue’s sound system.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said they had been working closely with both of the men’s teams and a broader stakeholder group as we look towards 2025 and were excited to see the new rules in action.

“Firstly we would like to acknowledge both the Mystics and Stars Men’s teams who have agreed to implement these in-game innovations and we can’t wait to see how the series will be played out under some new rules,” she said.

“This is an opportunity to introduce some different rules which could lead to possible changes to our ANZ Premiership in the future.”

Mystics Men’s head coach Waana Araroa said they were excited to see how the new rules would impact the men’s game.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to perhaps be a part of changes to our game and we’re looking forward to see what impact they will have on our series against the Stars.”

Stars Men’s head coach Junior Manapori agreed and said he was looking forward to testing the innovations throughout the three matches.

“We always look forward to taking on the Mystics Men’s team but to be able to trial some new rules will add a bit of spice to the series.”

The men’s games will be played ahead of ANZ Premiership matches and broadcast live on Sky Sport.

It is the third year the Mystics and Stars Men’s teams have gone head-to-head with this year’s series to include three matches.

The series starts on Saturday at Pulman Arena before moving to Eventfinda Stadium on 13 July and back to Pulman Arena for the third match on 21 July.

2024 Mystics Men v Stars Men Schedule:

All matches live on Sky

2pm, Saturday 6 July at Pulman Arena

2pm, Saturday 13 July at Eventfinda Stadium

2pm, Sunday 21 July at Pulman Arena

