Skateboarding Programme For Disabled Kids

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 6:15 pm
Press Release: East Skate Club

Our indoor skatepark in Glen Innes, Auckland is stoked to be the venue that Amber and her team at Girlskate are delivering a "first time in auckland" skateboarding programme specially catered to the disabled community- this programme aims to create an inclusive environment where every child can learn and enjoy skateboarding, regardless of their physical abilities

Amber and her team of experienced instructors are committed to providing a safe, supportive, and fun experience for all participants and will have specialist equipment to allow those traditionally not included in action sports- the opportunity to give it a crack for the first time

Date & Time- Sunday 7 July 11am-1:00pm

Location:Sonsk8 Indoor Skatepark- Omaru Lane Glen Innes (NZs only indoor facility)

Who- Amber @ Girlskate NZ + Disability Sport Auckland

