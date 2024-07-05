Kane Brown Announces In The Air Tour Dates For Australia & New Zealand This November

Multi-platinum award-winning entertainer Kane Brown today revealed additional dates for his highly anticipated In the Air Tour. As part of the global tour, Brown will visit Australia and New Zealand this November, with special guests Kameron Marlowe and Kaylee Bell on all shows.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 1pm (local time) on Thursday 11 July, before general public tickets go on sale at 2pm (local time) on Friday 12 July.

Returning to Australasia for the first time since 2022, when he headlined CMC Rocks QLD and performed acclaimed sideshows shows to sell-out crowds, Kane Brown has continued his meteoric rise and will play his biggest shows down under yet!

On the heels of receiving the ACM Honors International Award for his contributions to the country music format on a global scale, Brown tours extensively through the US, playing major stadium shows including returning to Boston’s iconic Fenway Park, where he last year made history as the first black artist to sell-out a headlining show in the venue’s 100 year+ history.

Brown recently sat down on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist to talk about his early start in the industry, touring globally, as well as his upcoming new music and tour dates. With latest single, ‘Miles On It’, Brown reunites with Marshmello for an upbeat country-pop anthem that made history to become the No.1 most-added song on both US country and pop radio simultaneously on release.

With a genre-defying catalogue that fuses country, pop, hip-hop and more, Kane Brown live in action is an experience for all music lovers. Don’t miss his In The Air Australia and New Zealand tour this November, when he returns to antipodean shores for his biggest shows yet!

ABOUT KANE BROWN

Named “the future of country music” (Billboard), Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown recently released the follow up to his 11th #1 single at Country radio – ‘Miles On It’ with Marshmello and is on his 2024 In The Air Headline Tour. Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album (2016), where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles Diamond Certified ‘Heaven’, and 9X Platinum ‘What Ifs’). His album Experiment (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all genre list-becoming the first Country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project Mixtape Vol. 1- which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for “Video of the Year.” Named to Time’s 100 most influential people in the world (2021), Kane Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023 & 2024) - and has become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers. He has earned 11 chart-topping No.1 singles at Country radio, headlined internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, and garnered a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries- from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston’s historic Fenway Park (2023) to his win ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple CMA, ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People’s Choice Award nominations, with The NY Times noting, “Kane Brown didn’t fit the country music mould. So he made his own.”

TELSTRA PLUS PRESALE (AU only)

Via plus.telstra.com.au

Runs 48 hours from: Monday 8 July (11am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/kanebrown

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 11 July (1pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 12 July (2pm local time)

