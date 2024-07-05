Mediaworks And Spark Launch Groundbreaking CGI Billboard

In a New Zealand first, a pioneering campaign for Spark Game Arena Live, an interactive gaming tournament, uses cutting-edge CGI technology. The collaboration between MediaWorks, PHD and Spark launched on Sunday June 30, intriguing audiences across the spectrum of MediaWorks’ audio, digital and outdoor assets.

Crafted by Assembly, in the CGI creative a prominent MediaWorks’ billboard comes alive, virtually teasing the date of the upcoming gaming event across social media channels. ‘Discovered’ and shared by The Edge Nights host Cal Payne, with his strong gaming following, it was then amplified by The Edge Breakfast with Clint, Meg and Dan, who will continue to build hype and awareness in coming weeks.

The campaign makes full use of MediaWorks’ omnichannel offering. Strategic placement of the campaign’s high-impact visuals on MediaWorks’ digital billboards ensures maximum reach and awareness, while the integration with The Edge's social media and audio platforms creates a cohesive and powerful narrative.

The campaign was spearheaded by Spark Game Arena Lead, Ally Young: “It’s been amazing to work on this campaign – and MediaWorks has made it fun! Seeing global CGI executions have such a strong impact, we knew we had to bring this to the New Zealand market. And in what better a category than gaming? Being able to capture the moment in viewers' minds of ‘wait, did that really happen?!’ is not often achieved, and we’re really happy with how things turned out. This CGI execution gives Aotearoa a taste of what to expect at Spark Game Arena Live in September.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

MediaWorks Acting Commercial Director Gerhard Simanke emphasised the campaign's unique approach, stating, "This campaign is a perfect example of how innovative creative can be deployed across audio, outdoor, and social channels to deliver high impact and attention. We can combine the mass reach of outdoor with a more targeted approach by tapping into The Edge’s huge following in the 18 - 39 age group. Our audiences are a perfect match to launch this next era of gaming with Spark."

To check out the campaign in action click here.

CREDITS:

Spark

Ally Young, SGA lead

Hunter Haines, SGA Brand and Comms lead Elizabeth Lang, SGA CX lead

Alex Stoneman, SGA Partnerships lead William Kellick, SGA Social lead

PHD Media

Kara Harris - Account Director

Monica Wales - Business Director

MediaWorks

Charlotte Bowerman - Group Head, Agency Luke Farmer - GM Client Solutions

Cara Allan-Northey - Senior Account Director

Assembly

Jonny Kofoed - Director

Jane Oak - Executive Producer Elliot Stronge - 3D Animator

Gary Sullivan - 3D Animator

Matt Wilson - 3D Animator

William Bardebes - Motion Design

Creative Agency: Colenso

© Scoop Media

