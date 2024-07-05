TVNZ And SPP Confirm Shortland Street Will Air Three Nights A Week In 2025, With Support From NZ On Air And NZSPR

Te Reo Tātaki (TVNZ) and South Pacific Pictures announce that Shortland Street will return to screens in 2025 with a refreshed weekly episode format.

Shortland Street is New Zealand’s longest running soap and one of the most recognisable television brands in Aotearoa today. It’s the most-streamed local series on TVNZ+ with 20.1 million streams and boasts a cumulative broadcast reach of 2.2 million viewers in 2023.

From February 2025, the drama will move from five new episodes per week to three on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+. The new format will enable the show to deliver for audiences with fewer, higher impact episodes. TVNZ has identified that three episodes per week is the sweet spot for multi-night viewing amongst younger audiences of Shortland Street.

TVNZ’s Chief Executive Jodi O’Donnell says, “The TV environment is changing fast and we’re moving with our viewers. For some time, we’ve been reimagining what is possible for Shortland Street and we’re delighted to be able to continue the much-loved show with this new, creative format.

“We’re extremely grateful for the external support from NZ On Air, as well as access to the New Zealand Screen Production rebate, to help keep this iconic drama on screen and make it a more commercially viable proposition for TVNZ.

“Our goal is to build a sustainable model for the long-term, so we’ll be continuing to evolve how Shortland Street is delivered on TVNZ+ with our digital-first strategy in mind. We have an extremely engaged online audience for Shortland Street and we want to take the show successfully into the future and ensure its ongoing relevance.”

SPP Chief Executive Kelly Martin says, “Generations of New Zealanders have grown up with Shortland Street, and we’re immensely proud that it continues to attract thousands of younger viewers. It is a powerful historical reflection of our society and has become part of the fabric of Aotearoa. As well as this, the show provides significant cultural benefits for our local production ecosystem and a crucial training ground for young actors and crew in New Zealand. I would like to publicly thank Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith and his team for the adjustments made to the NZSPR, and NZ On Air for their support.

“We’re pleased to see the show continue into this exciting new chapter. Fewer episodes mean a greater focus on creating the storylines that will cut through with audiences in a competitive market. We’ll bring all the things Shorty viewers love on steroids for three days per week, with stories that dig deep into real-life and topical issues in New Zealand.”

Note: As per NZ On Air guidelines, funding is only released, in stage, as contractual commitments are met. The 2025 season of Shortland Street is subject to contract and a Provisional Certificate for the NZSPR.

