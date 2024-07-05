Local Kayaker And Photographer Richard Harri Showcases Stunning Images At Kapiti Ice Cream

Richard Harri (Photo/Supplied)

Auckland, New Zealand – 4th July, 2024

Local adventurer and photographer Richard Harri has captured the essence of Auckland's coastal beauty through his passion for kayaking, culminating in a unique display of images now featured at Kāpiti at Mission Bay.

Since taking up kayaking just 18 months ago, Harri has embarked on an impressive 300 trips covering a staggering 3000 kilometres along Auckland's eastern coastline. His daily routine begins at 3am, weather permitting, as he navigates a 12-kilometer route from St Heliers to Rangitoto to Browns Island and back, capturing breathtaking moments along the way.

"I've always had a love for the water and photography," says Harri. "Kayaking allows me to combine these passions and explore the stunning vistas that Auckland has to offer."

Harri's dedication to his craft has resulted in a stunning collection of photographs, showcased on his website, www.richardharri.co.nz. The website features a range of prints available on acrylic, canvas, or professionally framed, offering art enthusiasts and collectors alike the opportunity to bring the beauty of New Zealand's coastline into their homes.

In a recent collaboration, Harri has partnered with Kāpiti at Mission Bay, an iconic establishment in Mission Bay known for its commitment to quality ice cream and coffee. Steve Avery, owner of Kāpiti at Mission Bay, has graciously provided Harri with a space to exhibit 12 of his captivating canvas prints in the gallery upstairs.

"The team at Kāpiti at Mission Bay, pride ourselves on offering our customers a taste of adventure through our unique flavours and experiences," says Avery. "Richard's photography perfectly embodies our philosophy, capturing the essence of Auckland's coastal charm. We are thrilled to partner with him and showcase his remarkable talent."

Harri's canvas prints are now on display at Kapiti Ice Cream in Mission Bay, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty and serenity of Auckland's coastal landscapes.

About Richard Harri: Richard Harri is an avid kayaker and photographer based in Auckland, New Zealand. His passion for exploring Auckland's coastal waters has led to a collection of stunning photographs that capture the natural beauty of the region. Through his website and partnerships like the one with Kapiti Ice Cream, Richard shares his love for adventure and photography with art enthusiasts and collectors.

About Kāpiti at Mission Bay: Kāpiti at Mission Bay, located in Mission Bay, Auckland, is renowned for its artisanal ice creams, Altura Coffee and commitment to providing customers with unique and adventurous flavours.

