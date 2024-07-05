9th International Gambling Conference In Auckland - Unveiling Progress In Reducing Gambling Harm

An impressive line-up of international and local speakers will feature at the 9th International Gambling Conference (IGC2024), being held next week at the Sir Paul Reeves Building at Auckland University of Technology from Wednesday 10 – Friday 12 July.

The conference, themed Unveiling Progress: Treatment, research and public health advances in reducing gambling harm, provides a platform to share collective knowledge with the aim of overcoming the barriers to the prevention and minimisation of gambling harm.

This year’s opening Ministerial address to delegates is from Hon Matt Doocey, the Minister for Mental Health, Associate Minister of Health, Minister for ACC, Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Minister for Youth, and Associate Minister of Transport.

The programme includes inspiring presentations from keynotes: Far North Mayor Moko Tepania on The Birthplace of the Nation – Bringing wellbeing back to the Far North; Dr Reece Bush-Evans Senior Lecturer in Psychology and a member of the Gambling Research Group at Bournemouth University, UK on Addressing gambling-related harm: Incorporating evidence-based interventions and unveiling LGBTQIA+ experiences; and Associate Professor Simone Rodda from the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience at Auckland University of Technology on Progress in the psychology of help-seeking for gambling harm: Advances in addressing engagement, retention, and evaluation.

The second day of the conference is hosted by Mapu Maia, a national provider of gambling harm services to Pacific communities and the third day is hosted by Asian Family Services, a national provider of gambling harm services to Asian communities.

Prior to the Conference, an International Think Tank on Gambling Research, Policy and Practice is being held at the AUT City Campus, 8-9 July. The Think Tank will bring together experts in their field to ensure progress on current collaborative projects and identify new initiatives to expand knowledge and advance gambling policy and practice.

The International Gambling Conference is a well-established biennial event and one of the leading international conferences on preventing and minimising harmful gambling, attracting delegates from New Zealand and around the world. It is hosted by the Gambling and Addictions Research Centre at AUT University, and the Problem Gambling Foundation of New Zealand.

Additional information:

The programme also includes presentations on the following themes/topics:

Online gambling and gaming (including loot boxes in video games)

Gambling harm within Pacific communities

Gambling stigma and harm in Asian communities in New Zealand

An effective public health approach to gambling

Gambling policy and regulation in Aotearoa New Zealand.

