Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

YAHYAH Releases Whetū Rere Music Video

Friday, 5 July 2024, 10:34 am
Press Release: August Avenue

(Photo/Supplied)

Following the Matariki release of ‘Whetū Rere’, YAHYAH has dropped a stunning Music Video made with the support of NZ on Air and Te Mangai Paho.

"‘Whetū Rere’ is a song about returning home. Finding meaning in the stars to guide you back to what truly matters. Family. Your roots. Back to the earth that cultivated the very being of who you are. t’s acknowledging the impact of your homeland and for me, coming back home was a decision to be refreshed and renewed and closer to whānau". - YAHYAH

This heartfelt music video is directed by Tom Grut and is out now.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from August Avenue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 