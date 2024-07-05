YAHYAH Releases Whetū Rere Music Video

(Photo/Supplied)

Following the Matariki release of ‘Whetū Rere’, YAHYAH has dropped a stunning Music Video made with the support of NZ on Air and Te Mangai Paho.

"‘Whetū Rere’ is a song about returning home. Finding meaning in the stars to guide you back to what truly matters. Family. Your roots. Back to the earth that cultivated the very being of who you are. t’s acknowledging the impact of your homeland and for me, coming back home was a decision to be refreshed and renewed and closer to whānau". - YAHYAH

This heartfelt music video is directed by Tom Grut and is out now.

