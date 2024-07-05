Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Discover Art In Your Neighbourhood

Friday, 5 July 2024, 10:37 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Caption: Leon Van Den Eijkel, The Smiling Windmills, 2008. (Photo/Supplied)

Need an excuse to get outdoors with the kids these school holidays? Pop on your rain jackets and explore all of the amazing art around Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt with the City Art Walk App!

This new app is a fun, free way to discover art around our city by foot while you learn about the stories behind the artworks and the talented artists who created them.

"We’re really keen for more people to connect with art as part of their everyday experiences. Art in public spaces and places across our city gives everyone a chance to explore their own neighbourhood. Art is for the whole community so we are excited that this app will now make it easier to experience it." says Karl Chitham, Head of Arts and Culture.

The City Art Walk Hutt City App is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play or in your browser. Find out more at hutt.city/urbanart.

Get your exploring started these school holidays with the self-guided City Art Walk tour then join us for a creative workshop at the Petone Settlers Museum:

Sunday 7 July, 11am-1pm

Drop in to museum for a free all ages workshop and make your own creation inspired by the art you’ve found in our neighbourhood. 

