“Art That Moves You” - New Immersive Art Space Opens In The Capital

Rivers of Wind (Photo/Supplied)

Wellington, 5 July 2024 - Wellington is being invited to step into another world as a brand-new immersive art space opens in the heart of the capital today; with home-grown artists bringing their work to this popular medium, including an exhibition exploring Wellington’s infamous wild weather.

The Grid Art Space is the brainchild of creative duo Shannon Brosnahan Inglis and Delainy Jamahl, who is also one of the featured artists. This style of immersive experience has been gaining traction globally - with the likes of the“BBC Earth Experience” in Melbourne and the recent “Light Cycles” installations at the Wellington Botanical Garden; Shannon says they are excited to combine this new reimagining of the gallery space with contemporary Aotearoa-made works.

“Immersive exhibitions transport people out of their everyday lives and offer a unique escape - they have a magical quality that calls to people.”

The space is transformed with large projection screens, and each exhibition is accompanied by a surround soundscape to completely immerse visitors in a 360-degree digital art experience.

She says these captivating moments can be stirring individual or shared experiences, and during winter especially, art gives people a reason to head out and find this connection.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The space will open with Delainy Jamahl’s exhibition “Rivers of Wind,” which brings to life eight years of data from the weather station at Wellington Airport, in a flowing visualisation that explores the wild forces of nature in the capital - Wellington is known as one of the windiest cities in the world. Guest exhibition “The Art of Black Grace” will then open, bringing the first two works in Black Grace’s series of immersive dance experiences to the city for the first time.

The team are also working closely with Wellington-based artist and designer Tim Christie to premiere “Nowadeus”, a new exhibition focused on our modern-day devotions and obsessions, bringing his work to this medium for the first time.

“While I have done a lot of work in this format, it is a new venture for Tim Christie. Part of what we do is to bridge this gap, working with artists to develop immersive experiences or digital artworks centred on their art form.

“We wanted to offer a varied programme of home-grown works, and to have had a hand in their creation feels pretty special,” says Delainy.

Shannon and Delainy, who have both made careers in the creative industry, were inspired to bring this immersive exhibition space to their home city after experiencing similar spaces while living in Berlin.

“We started in New York, exploring the incredible immersive art scene out there, and it sparked a conversation about the impact of these experiences.

“Then, while in Berlin, we were strongly influenced by the European digital arts scene, and the idea for The Grid started to really take shape with our desire to create a dedicated space for this art form back home; we have been working towards making it a reality since returning in 2021,” she says

Rivers of Wind (Photo/Supplied)

Following the overwhelming reaction to recent light installations and outdoor projections, and the city’s status of “The Creative Capital”, Delainy says Wellington is calling out for a space like The Grid.

“The arts are rooted in the very personality of our city, like many sectors across the capital we have seen challenging times in recent years - but this is why a space like this is key, for brightening and enriching our daily lives.

“With our previous works, we’ve been fortunate to witness some really special moments of wonder, so we are excited to bring this programme of new immersive digital art experiences to Wellington,” he says.

The Grid Art Space opens on Haining Street from the 5th of July to the 1st of September. Tickets range from $15 - $25 and are available to purchase through their website. “Rivers of Wind” by Delainy Jamahl, with soundscape by Rhian Sheehan and Ed Zuccollo, runs from the 5th to the 28th of July. “Nowadeus” by Tim Christie and The Grid, with soundtrack by Tom McLeod, runs from the 7th of August to the 1st of September. Guest exhibition “The Art of Black Grace” runs from the 1st to the 4th of August.

About The Grid Art Space

The Grid Art Space is a Wellington-based immersive art space that invites visitors to step into another world. Created by duo Shannon Brosnahan Inglis and Delainy Jamahl, the space is bringing home-grown works in this captivating medium to audiences with a two-month exhibition programme, the duo seek to present contemporary installations that are at once playful and powerful. An immersive experience with art that moves, and art that moves you.

© Scoop Media

