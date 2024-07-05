Tess Liautaud Announces Pre-orders For Sophomore Album 'Blue Mind'

Photo/Supplied

After recent releases 'Gold Digger' and 'Here Go The Lovers', Tess Liautaud has announced pre-orders for her upcoming sophomore album 'Blue Mind' - out October 25th

Available via Kickstarter, this album takes a leap from the previous indie-folk warmth of her self-titled debut into the natural conclusion of all Liautaud has to offer. While her song-writing stems from the same reflective place she now leads her band into thunder clouds, bringing this collection of songs alive in all their folk, roots and rock & roll glory.

In celebration of today's pre-order, Tess has released another taster from the upcoming album, leaning into the storm of a big band sound ‘The Way It’s Meant to Rain’ was co-written with Adam Hattaway and came swinging to life in the studio.

Upbeat yet tender, this track showcases the raw, unbridled energy of the band playing live together and became a favourite during their recent 12 date tour of Aotearoa.

“Washed away the past for a promise in the rain

Well it won’t last but be sure to start again

The Way It’s Meant to Rain”

Photo Credit: Léa Dubernet

The music of Franco-American singer-songwriter Tess Liautaud can not be easily defined. It hangs in the balance of her voice, warm like honey; it carries a depth of raw emotion, delivered with melodic grace and country soul.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Her songs are easy listening, in that Jackson Browne, dreaming of Laurel Canyon, Americana sort of way, so it would make some kind of sense that she’s found a home on the east side of Ōtautahi, among the folk singers and the rock'n'rollers.

Together with her band (Adam Hattaway, Frankie Daly, Elmore Jones and Michael Kime) Liautaud creates a sound steeped in classic Wilco 'esque' guitar twang, good old honky tonk piano and big organ washes. This is music that will grow roots in your heart and lift you up, the way it is supposed to.

Tess cut her teeth in the Paris music scene for the better part of a decade, honing her live performances and endearing herself to the hearts of audiences and fellow musicians alike. She has toured in Ireland and places beyond and eventually curiosity led her to Aotearoa in 2019. Burgeoning friendships and collaborations swayed her to stay and now two albums and five years deep she has become an endeared part of our musical landscape. As well as leading her own band Tess sings and plays with Adam Hattaway and The Haunters and The Eastern.

Liautaud recorded her debut, self-titled album in Kurow at Sublime Studios. A collection of songs that are an ode to change, reflection, nature, saying goodbye, and the grief that follows. ''This journey is a long one, as all journeys turn out to be, you never really arrive, but along the way, a lot is bound to change. And change makes me want to write''

“It is warm and giving, open and true, devoid of pretension, gentle and full of heart, It sounds beautiful and everything is in its right place . A special balm for jolting times.'' - Adam McGrath

And now Tess has new music in the pipeline, these recordings mark an expansion in her songwriting and a move toward a bigger band sound.

© Scoop Media

