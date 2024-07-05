Lulu Sun Wimbledon Third Round Match To Be Shown Live In New Zealand Tonight

TVNZ have confirmed to Tennis New Zealand that tonight's Wimbledon third round match between New Zealand's Lulu Sun and Lin Zhu of China will be shown live on TVNZ+.

"We're delighted TVNZ have been able to secure live coverage of Lulu's match tonight. I'm sure people across the country will join us in willing Lulu on to continue her run at Wimbledon - it's fantastic we can all tune in tonight. " Said Tennis NZ Chief Executive Julie Paterson.

Sun has now won five straight matches in the Wimbledon tournament. She came through three rounds of qualifying before beating world number 8 Qinwen Zheng of China in round one of the main draw and followed this up with a three set win over Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine in round two. It will be 27 years since a Kiwi made it to the last 16 of a Grand Slam if Sun is successful tonight.

Sun and Zhu will clash on Court 15 at Wimbledon, with the match scheduled to start at 10pm NZT tonight.

Wimbledon 2024 is available to stream live and free on TVNZ+ daily, until the tournament's conclusion on Monday 15 July NZT

