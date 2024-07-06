Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Original Singer, Songwriter And Guitarist With THE STRANGLERS, HUGH CORNWELL New Zealand Tour

Saturday, 6 July 2024, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Nuclear Blast

When future historians of music draw up a list of the movers and shakers who changed the modern musical landscape, there will be no doubt THAT HUGH CORNWELL’s name will be prominent amongst them. As a pioneering musician, songwriter, and performer his pervasive influence persists in the record collections of music aficionados, across the globe’s radio waves and on stages around the world, Hugh’s presence is unquestionable.

As leader of THE STRANGLERS, Hugh was the main songwriter of all the band’s most memorable songs across ten stellar albums all of whom consolidated Cornwell’s stature as a unique songwriter and musician. His lyrics to ‘Golden Brown’, from the La Folie album, and their multiple meanings, is a songwriting masterclass.

Widely regarded as the poet laureate of punk, Hugh Cornwell has also built a substantial and singular body of impressive solo albums.

Don’t miss this British Music Legend as he Performs Iconic Stranglers Hits and Classic Solo Songs with a Full Band!

"His solo work is a joy to listen to, great lyrics and wonderful guitars, and The Stranglers numbers stand the test of time, still sounding great after all this time" (Scottish Music Network)

“Cornwell’s voice is spiky or smooth as required” (Norfolk Rocks)

HUGH CORNWELL July 2024 NZ Tour Dates
Friday July 26th AUCKLAND, Tuning Fork
Saturday July 27th WELLINGTON, San Fran
Tickets
Presale: Tuesday 13th February, 9am Local time
General Public: Friday 16th February, 9am Local time
From: https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/hugh-cornwell-2024/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nuclear Blast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 