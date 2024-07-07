Stars Beaten By Polished Tactix In Auckland

Photo credit: Michael Bradley Photography

6 July, 2024

The Stars have been well beaten by a polished Trident Homes Tactix outfit 65-54 in their ANZ Premiership match in Auckland.

The loss is the Stars' 12th of the season and first in six games where they haven't picked up a bonus point after a loss.

The opening quarter was a mixed bag from both teams, with some sharp and skilful play and equally some rushed and scrappy passages.

The Stars took some time to warm into the game and the attacking end felt the presence of the Tactix's defensive dynamos Jane Watson and Karin Burger, who were making getting ball to shooters Maia Wilson and Monica Falkner extremely difficult.

At the other end, Holly Fowler and Kate Burley were also a nuisance to Tactix shooters Aliyah Dunn and Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

The Stars made a string of errors midway through the period and the Tactix capitalised to build a handy advantage.

The Stars hit back with some composed play and baited the Tactix into some errors of their own - closing the gap to four - down 15-11 at the quarter break.

The Stars tried bravely to cut into the deficit - with Wilson once again rock solid under the hoop and cashing in whenever the ball went into her hands inside the circle.

Tori Kolose and Holly Mather's mid-court combo blossomed as the game went on and as they became more decisive, they were able to contribute to the goal tally with some incisive passing.

The Tactix showcased why they were atop the competition ladder, with poise and precision in much of their play and held on to a solid 32-27 lead at half-time.

The Tactix remained bullish both with and without ball and while the Stars were tireless in their efforts, they couldn't quite muscle their way back on the scoreboard - falling behind by nine goals with a quarter to play.

The Stars showed signs of encouragement in the first half of the final quarter, with some spirited play helping them go on a run which momentarily stunned the Tactix.

The Stars showed hunger to win ball and were smooth on attack and cut the Tactix's lead down to four goals.

The scoring run shocked the Tactix back into life and they regained a strong grip on the contest with enterprising and exciting play, fending off the late Stars challenging and coming away with a 65-54 victory.

The Stars next match is against the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel on Monday July 15th in Dunedin.

Stars: 54

Trident Homes Tactix: 65

