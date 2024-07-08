The Iconic Herbie Hancock To Tour Australia And New Zealand This October, With His Stellar Band

AUCKLAND, MONDAY JULY 8, 2024: - Living legend Herbie Hancock is set to light up stages across Australia and New Zealand in October, in his first visit since 2019, promising an electrifying evening from one of music’s most revered names.

The tour wil commence at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on October 8, followed by Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on October 9. It heads to Sydney for 2 shows at the Opera House Concert Hall on October 11 and 12, followed by Canberra Theatre on October 14, QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane on October 17, and a starring role at the Melbourne International Jazz Festival – Sidney Myer Music Bowl on October 19. Next stop is Adelaide’s Festival Theatre on October 20, concluding at Perth Concert Hall on October 22.

A Live Nation pre-sale commences Wednesday, July 10 at 9am, running until Thursday, July 11 at 8am.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 11 at 9am. All times local.

NB: Opera House pre-sales commence July 9 at 9am, and Sidney Myer Music Bowl general on sale commences July 9 from 1pm (local).

With a career spanning seven decades and a staggering 14 GRAMMY awards, few artists have had more influence on modern music than Herbie Hancock. The creative force behind timeless classics like Cantaloupe Island, Chameleon, and Rockit, Hancock's genre-transcending appeal and unmistakable style have cemented his status as "today’s greatest living artist," as extolled by The Washington Post. As the immortal Miles Davis said in his autobiography, “Herbie was the step after Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk, and I haven’t heard anybody yet who has come after him.” He has transcended limitations and genres while maintaining his unmistakable voice, amazing audiences across the globe.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This is an opportunity not to be missed – join this icon of modern music as he takes to the stage across New Zealand and Australia this October.

HERBIE HANCOCK

NEW ZEALAND & AUSTRALIA, 2024

KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE, AUCKLAND: TUESDAY OCTOBER 8

MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE, WELLINGTON: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

OPERA HOUSE CONCERT HALL, SYDNEY*: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

OPERA HOUSE CONCERT HALL, SYDNEY*: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

CANBERRA THEATRE, CANBERRA: MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

QPAC CONCERT HALL, BRISBANE: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

SIDNEY MYER MUSIC BOWL, MELBOURNE**: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

FESTIVAL THEATRE, ADELAIDE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

CONCERT HALL, PERTH: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday, July 10 at 9am - Thursday, July 11 at 8am.

General public tickets on sale: Thursday, July 11 at 9am.

*Opera House pre-sale commences July 9 at 9am, on sale Thursday, July 11 at 9am.

**Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Melbourne International Jazz Festival) on sale commences July 9 from 1pm.

Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday, July 10 at 9am - Thursday, July 11 at 8am.

General public tickets on sale: Thursday, July 11 at 9am.

*Opera House pre-sale commences July 9 at 9am, on sale Thursday, July 11 at 9am.

**Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Melbourne International Jazz Festival) on sale commences July 9 from 1pm.

All times local.

© Scoop Media

