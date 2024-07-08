Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Te Reo Māori Speech Contest Launches For Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori 2024

Monday, 8 July 2024, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori

Kia hiwa rā, kia hiwa rā!

Calling all highly proficient speakers of te reo Māori. Today, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori launches a new speech contest – Waha Kōrero.

Waha Kōrero welcomes competitors to prepare their voices and minds to soar in a nationwide, celebratory event for people aged 18 and over.

“Waha Kōrero is not a whaikōrero competition but a display of fast thinking, impromptu speeches on a range of topics,” says Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, Tumu Whakahaere o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

The overall winner of Waha Kōrero will take away the top prize of $10,000 and the mana of winning the inaugural competition.

“The competition is open to all – Māori and non-Māori. Ko te reo te take!”

The competition is made up of three rounds – Round One where contestants will submit a pre-recorded video, Round Two where contestants advance into an impromptu round online, and Round Three where the top 12 orators will battle it out in person in front of a panel of judges and supporters in Wellington.

Submissions for Round One open at 8am on Monday 8 July and close at 11:59pm on Friday 28 July. The final round will take place on 21 September 2024.

We are grateful to our sponsors of Waha Kōrero: Indigenous social media agency ATA, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited and Wellington City Council Te Kaunihera o Pōneke.

Each sponsor has made a commitment to te reo, and te ao Māori, as critical and valued parts of not only their business but New Zealand’s identity and success.

For more details about Waha Kōrero including key dates and eligibility criteria, visit the Reo Māori website: https://tetaurawhiriitereomori.cmail20.com/t/d-l-edyiyky-zuyckidk-j/

Kia kaha te reo Māori.

