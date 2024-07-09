Troye Sivan Announces NZ Tour

In an announcement that is sure to thrill fans across Australia and New Zealand, TROYE SIVAN has unveiled dates for his highly anticipated Something To Give Each Other tour this November and December. After selling out arenas across Europe, the exploding pop sensation will light up stages in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland, promising unforgettable performances in support of his critically acclaimed and globally celebrated album.

The tour kicks off on Tuesday 19th November at The Drive in Adelaide, followed by a night at Melbourne’s iconic Sydney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday 21st November. Brisbane fans will get their chance to see Sivan live on Tuesday 26th November at Riverstage, ahead of a performance at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Thursday 28th November, before he wraps up the tour on Monday 2nd December at Spark Arena in Auckland.

TROYE SIVAN: SOMETHING TO GIVE EACH OTHER 2024 AU/NZ BY LIVE NATION & SMIRNOFF

Tour Support: Nick Ward

Tues 19th Nov 2024 - The Drive, Adelaide

Thurs 21st Nov 2024 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Tues 26th Nov 2024 - Riverstage, Brisbane

Thurs 28th Nov 2024 - Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Mon 2nd Dec 2024 - Spark Arena, Auckland

Joining Sivan on this tour is Sydney artist Nick Ward, a rising star in the bedroom pop scene. Known for his debut EP ‘Everything I Wish I Told You’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Brand New You,’ Ward was named Ticketmaster's 2023 Breakthrough Artist. As part of the Sydney musical collective Full Circle, Ward continues to push the boundaries of pop music with his 2024 singles ‘Gimme’ and ‘Shooting Star’. Ward also collaborated with Sivan’s latest album as a co-writer on the track ‘Can’t Go Back, Baby.’

During the tour, Troye will also appear at two exclusive Smirnoff after parties in Sydney and Melbourne, offering Aussie fans a once in a lifetime chance to meet the musician. Keep an eye on the @SmirnoffAustralia IG page for more details being released soon.

With over twenty-six billion streams and 10 million adjusted albums sold worldwide, Troye Sivan has firmly established himself as a global music icon. Raised in Perth, Australia, Sivan first captured attention with his EPs ‘TRXYE’ (2014) and ‘Wild’ (2015), before achieving platinum status with his debut album ‘Blue Neighbourhood’ and gold status with his sophomore album ‘Bloom.’

His latest album ‘Something To Give Each Other’ has garnered significant acclaim, reaching #2 on the Official NZ Album Music Chart, earning Sivan two Grammy nominations, four ARIA Awards, and nearly 250 million album streams. Three of the singles from ‘Something To Give Each Other’ – ‘Got Me Started’, ‘Rush’ and ‘One of Your Girls’ have all achieved Gold status in New Zealand.

In 2024, Sivan won Song of the Year at the APRA Awards for ‘Rush,’ with the album also shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize.

Beyond music, Sivan has made impressive strides in film and television, and partnered with fashion giants such as Prada, Valentino, Gucci, Cartier and Yves Saint Laurent. His contributions to LGBTQI+ representation have earned him accolades like the GQ Man of the Year award in Australia and multiple MTV Europe Music Awards. His collaboration with Jónsi for the film ‘Boy Erased’ even earned a Golden Globe nomination and an Oscar shortlist for Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

Fans can look forward to a series of exhilarating performances as Troye Sivan brings his heart-pumping and sweat-inducing stage presence and hit tracks to Australia and New Zealand this November/December.

One NZ customers can be among the first to secure tickets during a 48 hour presale for the New Zealand show, starting 10am local Thursday, 11 July. Head to one.nz/music

Mastercard cardholders have special access to pre-sale tickets starting from Thursday 11 July, 10am until Monday 15 July, 10am. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders on Tuesday 16 July, 12pm. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Westfield members get access to exclusive reserved tickets to see Troye Sivan. Tickets on sale from Tuesday, 16 July, 12pm. Become a Westfield member by downloading the app here: https://www.westfield.co.nz/membership

Live Nation presale will go live at 11am (local) Monday 15th July. General on sale will go live from 12pm (local) Tuesday 16th July. For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

