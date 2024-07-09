Athletics Contingent Finalised With Selection Of Maia Ramsden

New Zealand's athletics community is celebrating 1500m runner Maia Ramsden, who has secured her place in the New Zealand team heading to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Ramsden’s confirmation completes the makeup of the New Zealand athletics team with 17 Kiwi athletes set to compete in the black singlet in Paris.

Ramsden, a 22-year-old Harvard University graduate student, has had a phenomenal 2024, winning both NCAA mile and 1500m gold, and setting a new 1500m national record of 4:02.58 in Los Angeles in May.

"I really didn't have the words when I was told, I kind of just burst into tears. I think it's just every kids dream and so I'm definitely still processing but I feel so excited for this opportunity", said Ramsden.

"I was lucky to have a really good support system of people who recommended I keep going on this path while we didn't know the outcome.

“The best preparation for the games is going to be what I have been doing, which is training hard, recovering well while continuing to enjoy running in the way that I do. I tried to stay present while my coaches and I discussed shutting down the season when we did because there were a couple more weeks where I could have kept chasing the standard, but it has been a really long season.

“We talked about how if I did qualify, I would want to be prepared and put my best self on the line in Paris so that was really a big part of the decision."

Ramsden has a proven international record and is known for her tactical abilities. She has back-to-back 2023 & 2024 NCAA Division 1 titles, and is the first woman in 20 years to achieve the feat. She also finished 10th in the 1500m in her debut World Indoor Championships, in March this year.

"Maia has had an inspirational year, confirming her potential and ability to race well when it really matters. It’s fantastic to have her joining the team in Paris," said Scott Newman, Athletics NZ High Performance Director.

“We are thrilled with the 17 strong team we have assembled for Paris. With an exciting mix of debutants and experienced campaigners, we are optimistic for our team's performance at this Summer Olympic Games”

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to Ramsden.

“We’re thrilled to have Maia joining the New Zealand Team and taking our final athletics squad to 17,” said Nicol.

“We look forward to welcoming Maia and the team to the Olympic Village and supporting them as they wear the fern and give their all to make New Zealand proud.”

The women’s 1500m competition at Paris 2024 begins on August 6th at Stade de France.

The final selection announcement confirms all 17 athletics athletes for Paris 2024;

Zoe Hobbs – 100m

James Preston - 800m

Sam Tanner – 1500m

Maia Ramsden – 1500m

George Beamish – 3000m Steeplechase

Camille French - Marathon

Eliza McCartney – Pole Vault

Olivia McTaggart – Pole Vault

Imogen Ayris – Pole Vault

Hamish Kerr – High Jump

Ethan Olivier – Triple Jump

Connor Bell – Discus

Tori Peters – Javelin

Lauren Bruce – Hammer

Maddi Wesche – Shot Put

Tom Walsh – Shot Put

Jacko Gill – Shot Put

