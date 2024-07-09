Circa Theatre Is Proud To Announce The Final Phase Of ‘The Great Circa Rebuild’ Has Begun!

Photo/Supplied

Circa Theatre is celebrating the first week of construction of the final phase of THE GREAT CIRCA REBUILD, adding a new north facing façade, an outdoor seating courtyard right on the waterfront, and a brand new Circa Restaurant and Bar.

The campaign has been led by Dame Carolyn Henwood and aims to sustain Wellington’s iconic Theatre for generations to come.

Ian Fraser, OBE, Chair of the Theatre Artists Charitable Trust says, “The Great Circa Rebuild not only ensures a sustainable future for the theatre, but it also opens our building to Wellington’s jewel of a harbour”. He adds “The Rebuild is designed to enhance the unique Circa experience and to underpin the theatre’s curve of growth”.

Stage One included an entire repaint of the building, roof repairs, and the full restoration of our historic Eastern façade, which was completed last year.

Stage Two will include a complete re-design of the harbour-facing frontage, as well as a brand-new restaurant and bar. The new architecturally designed north facing façade is set to be a prominent and sophisticated added feature on the waterfront, adding to Wellington’s world-class food & drink and tourism offer.

This stunning design by Sebastian Bernhardt of Inside Design, includes a ‘Velarium’, a kinetic art installation, by internationally renowned designer Kayne Horsham of Kaynemaile. The light-weight Bio-based architectural fabric, inspired by the chainmail armour in The Lord of the Rings, is hard-wearing and will move with a wiri reflecting the waters of our energised harbour-side location.

This year we also celebrate 20 years of support from Brian Steele and Shoreline Partners. Shoreline Partners has sponsored a show every year since 2005 and have generously offered to fund match donations towards The Great Circa Rebuild pledging $1 for every $2 donated up to $20,000 in acknowledgement of the 20-year milestone.

To coincide with the launch of the last phase of the rebuild project, Circa Theatre will be running a series on social media showcasing historical features of the building and Circa’s amazing journey since 1976. There will also be a social media competition where all of the entrants post a picture of themselves or others in front of Circa’s newly reinstated famous red door, tag @CircaTheatre on Facebook, Instagram or TicTok, and go in to win an exclusive Pantomime prize weekend. The prize includes 2 tickets to the Circa Christmas Pantomime: Sleeping Beauty, a ‘meet & greet’ with the Pantomime cast, a behind the scenes tour, and a mention of your name in the show. The prize also includes an indulgent night for two at the fabulous QT Wellington with pre-show dinner in Gallery Lounge thanks to QT Wellington, and a $50 bar voucher at the Circa Restaurant and Bar thanks to Stargroup. The Circa Theatre Red Door Competition – Circa Theatre.

