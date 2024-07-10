Liv Is Not A LoserLauren Ford

‘Sure, Barry. We can make lizard babies.’ F**k my life.

Liv Granger has been flailing through life since her teens. When her brother, Joe, announces his engagement to his long-term boyfriend, Liv realises that she has never been able to commit to anything a career, a fixed address, a relationship and she may, in fact, be a massive loser.

With the help of Joe and Henry, her oldest friend, Liv comes up with the Loser List: ten tasks to change her life. The most challenging three dates with the same person. After each increasingly disastrous date, Henry is always there to the rescue. Has what shes been looking for been right in front of her the whole time?

Between restraining her mothers wedding planning and doing everything in her power to not be her fathers wingman for his various short-lived girlfriends, Liv learns that the path to self-improvement needs to start with a little self-acceptance.

A laugh-out-loud romantic comedy for fans of Sophia Money-Coutts, Sarah Hogle and Sally Thorne.

About the author

Lauren has a background in film distribution, acquisitions and script development with a focus on romantic comedies. Lauren lives in Australia with her husband, two children and one overly excitable Sheepadoodle. When she isn’t writing, she can be found reading anything involving romance, patting random unsuspecting animals or continuing her quest for the perfect gluten-free bacon and egg roll.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

