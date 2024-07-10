The Lord Of The Rings - A Musical Tale Comes Home To Middle-Earth This November In A 5 Week Blockbuster Season

The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale will premiere in Middle-earth when this eagerly awaited production opens for a strictly limited season at The Civic, Auckland from November 5th. Audiences are encouraged to act fast and join the waitlist for the first chance at securing tickets at www.LOTRonstage.com.

The highly anticipated production has its US premiere this July at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the prestigious theater that has launched productions such as SIX, Illinoise, and The Notebook ahead of their Broadway debuts. The Lord of the Rings - a Musical Tale had its initial production at The Watermill Theatre in the United Kingdom, receiving rave reviews with The Guardian calling it the ‘Greatest Show on Middle Earth’.

This journey to the magical realms of Middle-earth tells the story of The Lord of the Rings from the Hobbits’ perspective, as J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy of books is brought to life on the stage, performed by a stellar cast of multi-skilled actor-musicians.

Created under license from Middle-earth Enterprises (the owner of exclusive worldwide motion picture and stage rights for The Lord of the Rings), this adventure through the epic realm of Middle-earth has been beloved by generations of readers. With book and lyrics by Shaun McKenna (Maddie, La Cava) and Matthew Warchus (Groundhog Day) and original music by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman (Bombay Dreams, Slumdog Millionaire), Finnish folk band Värttinä, and Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale (Matilda the Musical), this theatrical event celebrates community, courage and camaraderie to create an unforgettable experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike. “Tolkien would have been so proud” (WhatsOnStage).

‘The greatest show on Middle-earth comes home to Middle-earth!” proclaimed Fredrica Drotos, Middle-earth Enterprises’ Steward Brand & Licensing. “We are very much looking forward to sharing the Hobbits’ epic re-telling with all our friends there; when The Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale, premieres in Auckland, New Zealand this November.’

As the Hobbits celebrate Bilbo Baggins’ eleventy-first birthday in the Shire, he gifts his nephew Frodo his most precious belonging - a gold ring. This fateful moment launches Frodo on a legendary and perilous quest across Middle-earth to the darkest realms of Mordor, to vanquish evil with his loyal Fellowship. The dynamic folk-inspired score is performed live by the company on stage, weaving together original music with storytelling. The New Zealand premiere comes fresh off the 70th anniversary of the publication of The Fellowship of the Ring, the first book in The Lord of the Rings trilogy which debuted in 1954.

“We are delighted to share Director Paul Hart’s imagining of The Lord of the Rings on stage with New Zealand audiences before it embarks on its journey to entertain audiences around the world.” said Kevin Wallace on behalf of the producers. “This production that originated in the English Shires, before its US Premiere in Chicago, comes to Auckland where we invite New Zealand to join us for Bilbo Baggins’ Long-expected Party.”

Annie Dundas, Director Destination at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited adds, “We are thrilled to welcome The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. This production not only celebrates our unique connection to Middle-earth but also showcases Auckland as a vibrant hub for world-class theatre. We look forward to sharing this extraordinary experience with locals and visitors alike.”

Glen Crighton, Acting Director Performing Arts at Auckland Live continues, “I’m excited that The Civic will be hosting the Australasian premiere of The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale. The iconic status of Tolkien’s epic tale can’t be understated, and we look forward to welcoming local and international audiences alike into Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s own iconic venue to embark on what promises to be a remarkable theatrical experience.”

The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale is presented in Auckland by Kevin Wallace Productions, GWB Entertainment and Middle-earth Enterprises, in association with Tim McFarlane and People Entertainment Group. The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale is produced in partnership with The Watermill Theatre and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. The Auckland season of the production is made possible by Auckland Council and the city centre targeted rate, and with support from Auckland Live.

© Scoop Media

