SIX60 Announce Top 5 Locations For ‘One More Show’ In The Grassroots Tour Aotearoa Backed By One NZ

New Zealand’s biggest band is set to add one more show to the Grassroots Tour in partnership with One New Zealand, and the nation get to vote on the final location.

History-making New Zealand band SIX60 is set to bring one more exclusive show to the Grassroots Tour in Aotearoa in partnership with One NZ - and they’ve just announced the top five locations up for the final show. Now, it’s up to the fans to decide where ‘One More Show’ will take place.

“We’ve loved connecting with our fans throughout these intimate shows. We’re very excited to bring ‘One More Show’ to the Grassroots Tour here in Aotearoa with One NZ, and have our fans help us find where we should play next” says SIX60.

In a first for New Zealand’s biggest and most decorated band, the Grassroots Tour saw SIX60 playing in some of New Zealand’s most beloved small-town venues across April and May, taking their biggest hits and rearranging them into acoustic, stripped-back versions. From the Piha Surf Club to Waimate’s Regent Theatre, and Te Puka Tavern, fans had the chance to get up close and personal with SIX60 to hear their iconic stadium hits reworked for stunning small-town pubs, theatres, halls, and more.

Echoing the sentiments of one of their most beloved songs, "Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō / Don't Forget Your Roots," this tour embodies the band's commitment to their roots and the unbreakable bond they share with their fans.

One NZ inspires and helps people to stay better connected, no matter where they are. Partnering with SIX60 to bring ‘One More Show’ to the Grassroots Tour Aotearoa offers fans the opportunity to experience this intimate SIX60 performance, where no town is too small and no location too far off the beaten track.

“At One New Zealand our mission is to connect people in meaningful ways. We’re excited to partner with a SIX60, an iconic Kiwi band with similar values, to bring NZ one more show. We love that this tour allows fans from every corner of Aotearoa to come together and share in this unique musical experience,” says Bridgette Walker, One NZ Sponsorship & Partnership Lead.

The top five locations in the running for the final show of the Grassroots Tour Aotearoa are Whangārei, Rotorua, Palmerston North, Raglan, and Balclutha. Now, it’s time for Aotearoa to get behind their town and vote. This exclusive show will officially close out the Grassroots Tour in New Zealand, giving fans one more opportunity to experience this unique performance live before the band takes the tour over to Europe in September.

Head to onemoreshow.co.nz to cast your vote and make sure your town gets the final show! And get in quick as voting closes midnight Sunday the 21st of July, with the winning region announced on Tuesday the 23rd of July.

