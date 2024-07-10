Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
We Live In Time Poster, First Look Image And Theatrical Release Date Announce

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 10:26 am
Press Release: STUDIOCANAL

STUDIOCANAL, SUNNYMARCH, FILM4 announce WE LIVE IN TIME will be released in New Zealand cinemas on 7 November 2024.

New poster and first look image released today, along with the announcement of The World Premiere of WE LIVE IN TIME at the 49th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday 6th September as a special presentation at The Princess of Wales Theatre.

WE LIVE IN TIME is directed by Academy Award nominated and BAFTA winning director John Crowley, starring twice Academy Award nominated and BAFTA award winning actor Andrew Garfield (Tick Tick... Boom, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Under The Banner of Heaven, Spiderman, Hacksaw Ridge) and BAFTA and Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh (Don’t Worry Darling, Little Women, Midsommar, Black Widow). Olivier award-winning playwright and screenwriter Nick Payne (Constellations) wrote the screenplay. STUDIOCANAL developed the film and produced with BAFTA winning partners, SunnyMarch: Adam Ackland (The Mauritanian, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Patrick Melrose), Leah Clarke (The Mauritanian, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain) and Guy Heeley (Cyrano, Together, Locke). Benedict Cumberbatch is an executive producer, alongside Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin for STUDIOCANAL. The film is co-financed with Film4.

Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together -- falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family -- a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

