Top Four Teams Remain In The Hunt For 2024 ANZ Premiership Title

Two teams remain in the hunt for hosting rights of the ANZ Premiership Grand Final with the last two rounds of the regular season set to determine where next month’s big dance will be held.

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse is in the box seat heading into the penultimate round but are just one point clear of the second-placed Trident Homes Tactix – a team searching for their maiden title.

Both will be looking for maximum points this weekend before they meet in the last round of the regular season in a match which could determine who hosts the Grand Final on Sunday 4 August.

Victory for the Tactix in their last two games would give them the opportunity to host the ANZ Premiership decider for the first time in the league’s history with Wolfbrook Arena confirmed as available for the big match.

The Pulse, who have won the title three times, would be able to host the Grand Final at TSB Arena if they finish in the top spot.

Sitting in first and second place on the table and the points they have already secured after 13 rounds, means only the Pulse and Tactix are in a position to host the Elimination Final where the second and third ranked teams play off for a place in the Grand Final.

The race for the third spot in the ANZ Premiership Finals Series remains just as tight with a tussle between the MG Mystics, who are currently in third place, and AVIS Magic who are just one point behind the defending champions.

The penultimate round of the regular season will deliver many answers with the Mystics set to host the Pulse on Saturday while the Magic must win on the road in Rangiora against the Tactix on Sunday if they are to have any hope of making the top three for the first time in ANZ Premiership history.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

