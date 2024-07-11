Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Mel Parsons Announces 20-date Regional 'SABOTAGE' Tour + Video For ‘5432’

Thursday, 11 July 2024, 8:32 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

Following on from Mel Parsons’ sold out SABOTAGE Tour in June, Plus1 is delighted to announce 20 regional shows around Aotearoa to meet demand for more shows in more cities.

From Whangarei in the north to Invercargill in the south, Mel Parsons undertakes a huge run of shows kicking off on September 12 and finishing on October 20. The tour takes in Howick, Devonport, Waiheke Island, Whangarei, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Palmerston North, Hawkes Bay, Tauranga, Hamilton, Blenheim, Nelson, Onekaka, Westport, Timaru, Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill.

The announcement is hot on the heels of her critically-acclaimed new album SABOTAGE, which peaked at No. 2 in the New Zealand Album Charts.

Parsons, who is shortly bound for Canada performing at the prestigious Vancouver Folk Festival, also brings us a lush new music video to accompany the album’s final single ‘5432’ filmed in the artists’ hometown of Lyttelton. The song is a crowd favourite in her live set, and features soaring Crosby Stills & Nash-style vocal harmony and hypnotic guitars.

Watch the video for ‘5432’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puibOegsfoc

SABOTAGE is the multi-award winning artist’s sixth studio album, and fans have already lapped up singles ‘Offer Down’, ‘Little Sadness’, ‘Circling The City’, and new single ‘5432’.

The album, recorded in Lyttelton at Basement Studio and co-written and produced with Josh Logan, sees a contemplative Parsons skillfully weaving together a tapestry of ethereal and hypnotic soundscapes. The songs are raw, and at times dark – perhaps a reflection of the time in which they started to emerge; written across lockdowns.

Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
