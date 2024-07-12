Moon Tide Fishing – New Season On Whakaata Māori

Photo/Supplied

Nore Martin (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) is back fishing by the maramataka Māori, and this time he’s hooked some whetū o te irirangi (radio stars) to join him on his new adventures.

MOON TIDE FISHING SEASON FOUR premieres Tuesday 16 July at 7.00PM.

Series producer and director, Mātene Cleave of 2B Media says viewers can expect another season of fun-filled, informative and action-packed haerenga from around the abundant fishing grounds of Aotearoa.

“Nore always has the aim of getting kai mō te whānau (food for the whānau), through embracing the wisdom of the maramataka, the Māori lunar calendar handed down to him by his father, the esteemed tohunga, Rereata Makiha,” says Mātene Cleave.

“However, he never loses sight of making sure to hook some prized tāmure (snapper), warehenga (kingfish), hāpuka (groper) and moeone (bass), as well as diving in search of fat kina and kōura (crayfish).

“This season, Nore is determined to achieve another long-held goal. He sets sail for the waters near Manawatāwhi (Three Kings Islands) in a mission to hook and land his first ever takekenui (marlin).

“The big question to be answered is, will he achieve his dream?” says Mātene Cleave.

“We begin the series with those radio stars. Three exciting banter-filled episodes with the Mai FM Morning Crew - including Storme, Tegan, Fame and producer T-Money.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Along for the ride too, are a host of entertaining and enthusiastic anglers, including fan favourites, Dazza, Jeff and Mātene Cleave, and awesome wāhine anglers, Chrissy and Mairehau from Aotea/Great Barrier.

“Beginner anglers and expert fishers alike will definitely pick up tips to improve their chances of securing a generous bounty of kaimoana to take home to the whānau,” says Mātene Cleave.

COMING UP ON MOON TIDE FISHING:

EPISODE 1: TUESDAY 16 JULY 7.00PM – Mai FM First Kingy Frenzy – Nore Martin helps Mai FM's Storme and competition winner Sam take advantage of the favourable Tangaroa-ā-roto maramataka phase to land their first ever warehenga (kingfish).

EPISODE 2: TUESDAY 23 JULY 7.00PM – Mai FM First Kingy Frenzy Part 2 – Nore's back on the boat with Mai FM's Storme and Sam in search of the elusive warehenga (kingfish). The Tangaroa-ā-roto maramataka phase is a great day for fishing, but the mangō (sharks) have other ideas.

EPISODE 3: TUESDAY 30 JULY 7.00PM – Mai FM Morning Crew Hits the Gulf –

It's the Maurimutu maramataka phase on Tīkapa Moana. While it's a time of declining energy, there's banter and bounty a-plenty, as the Mai FM Morning Crew are on the boat hoping Nore can help them get some tasty kaimoana.

EPISODE 4: TUESDAY 6 AUGUST 7.00PM – Kingys for the Aunties – Seven days after Rākaunui (Full Moon), in the Tangaroa-ā-mua, maramataka phase, Nore and his cuzzy, Mātene Cleave, head out from Houhora in the Far North chasing warehenga (kingfish) and tāmure (snapper). They want to help feed some local whāea but after a slow start, are hoping the aunties won't go hungry.

EPISODE 5: TUESDAY 13 AUGUST 7.00PM – Mullet Madness – Nore heads to Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē/Ninety Mile Beach with his uncle Simon Brown, hoping to net some fat kanae (mullet) and catch tāmure (snapper) to take home for the whānau. The Tangaroa-ā-roto maramataka phase is usually a great fishing day, so hopes are high.

EPISODE 6: TUESDAY 20 AUGUST 7.00PM – A Taxing Time with Sharks – Nore and his cuzzy Mātene are fishing in the far north waters of Te Hiku o Te Ika during the Tangaroa Kiokio maramataka phase - a time of surging energy. Unfortunately, it can also be a time of surging shark action, as they compete with the bronzies to see who gets to the warehenga (kingfish) first.

EPISODE 7: TUESDAY 27 AUGUST 7.00PM – King Bank Marlin Strike – Nore Martin heads out to the legendary King Bank near the Three Kings Islands/Manawatāwhi in the Ōturu maramataka phase, a period of high energy and high excitement as Nore attempts to land his first ever takekenui (marlin). It’s a high-stakes battle between man and fish in an unforgettable fishing showdown.

EPISODE 8: TUESDAY 3 SEPTEMBER 7.00PM – Barrier Snapper Bounty – Nore heads to Aotea/Great Barrier Island to fish its bountiful waters in the auspicious Tangaroa Kiokio maramataka phase with his cuzzie Jeff Cleave. They catch plenty of live bait but must compete against marauding mangō (sharks) to bring in the big tāmure (snapper)

EPISODE 9: TUESDAY 10 SEPTEMBER 7.00PM – Full Moon Bass Fever – Nore Martin and his cuzzies Mori and Dazza are fishing in the bountiful waters near the Three Kings Islands/Manawatāwhi. It's Rākaunui (Full Moon) fever as they battle to bring on board the biggest bass any of them have ever seen.

EPISODE 10: TUESDAY 17 SEPTEMBER 7.00PM – Wāhine Toa – Back on Aotea/Great Barrier Island, it's wāhine to the fore as Nore's cuzzies Chrissy and Mairehau are hoping for some good kai for a whānau kaupapa in Taupō. The Tangaroa-ā-mua maramataka phase will guarantee the tāmure (snapper) and kōura (crayfish) are abundant.

EPISODE 11: TUESDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 7.00PM – Three Kings Kingy – In the Rākaunui (Full Moon) maramataka phase near Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands, Nore, Mori and Dazza are hoping for some big warehenga (kingfish). But they didn't count on Dazza hooking up a takeketonga (striped marlin). Strap in for an intense action-packed adventure!

EPISODE 12: TUESDAY 1 OCTOBER 7.00PM – Aotea Land-Based Action with Cuzzie, Chrissy – On Aotea/Great Barrier island, the Tangaroa-ā-mua maramataka phase means the tāmure (snapper) are on the bite. But Nore and his cuzzy Chrissy are finding it hard work to land them off the rocks. Can they get enough kai to feed the whānau waiting at home?

EPISODE 13: TUESDAY 8 OCTOBER 7.00PM – Muriwhenua Kai Mission – In Muriwhenua – the far north, it's the productive Rākaumatohi maramataka phase, one day after Rākaunui (Full Moon). Nore, Mori and Dazza are hoping for a good day targeting tāmure, but with a mixed bag of different species, will they end the day with high-fives or heavy hearts?

© Scoop Media

