New Zealand Complete Perfect Group Stage Campaign

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

New Zealand showed why they are considered the favourites at the OFC U-19 Men's Championship with a powerful performance over Papua New Guinea in Apia.

Chris Greenacre's side were already assured a progression to the semi-finals following two wins from two and wasted little time in asserting their dominance in humid conditions.

Under five minutes were on the clock when Gabriel Sloane-Rodrigues broke the offside trap, calmly drew the goalkeeper, before clipping the ball into the net.

Daniel Makowen added two in quick succession to give the Kiwis an early platform, as Papua New Guinea continued to pay dearly for their high defensive line.

Just before the twenty-minute mark, a fourth was added. Lewis Partridge broke free on the left-hand side, squaring the ball to the supporting Keegan Kelly, who rolled into an unguarded net.

Sloane-Rodrigues went close to a second with a curled free-kick that cannoned back off the past, before eventually securing his brace to make it 5-0.

It could have been more before the break if it wasn't for some outstanding work in the Papua New Guinea goal by keeper Sumareni Kini. The stopper making back-to-back double saves, to save his side.

Papua New Guinea struggled to threaten but did come close in the late stages of the half. Substitute Gorden Mark capitalising on a loose pass and drilling a low effort just wide of Joe Wallis' right-hand post.

There was a noticeable improvement in the second period from Papua New Guinea, enjoying a greater share of the ball but struggling to test Wallis.

Defensively they were more robust but conceded a sixth just before the hour mark. Sloane-Rodrigues' effort from the edge of the area parried out by Kini, with Keegan Kelly on hand to convert the rebound for his second.

Nathaniel Walker added a seventh in the 67th minute as the heat took its toll on both sides, with space and gaps appearing across the pitch.

Gorden Mark was again the biggest threat as Papua New Guinea hunted for a consolation. The powerful midfielder testing Joe Willis with a smart shot on the turn that the Kiwi goalkeeper held well.

Kelly would soon after complete his hat-trick from close range, tapping in after good work down the left-hand side by substitute Luke Supyk.

Fellow sub Stipe Ukich wasted little time to add to the scoreline. The Auckland City FC winger calmly slotting home only moments after taking to the field.

A tenth for the Kiwis came in the late stages. Ryan Watson getting his name on the scoresheet having come off the bench with minutes remaining.

A 100% record and the group won, New Zealand will now look forward to a semi-final clash with Fiji, whilst Papua New Guinea will prepare to take on Vanuatu in the Playoff for 7th place.

Papua New Guinea: 0

New Zealand: 10 (Gabriel SLOANE-RODRIGUES 5’, 26’, Daniel MAKOWEM 11’, 16’, Keegan KELLY 18’, 58' 71', Nathaniel WALKER 67', Stipe UKICH 75', Ryan WATSON 89')

HT: 0-5

