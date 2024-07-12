New Award Strengthens Commitment To Fashion Sustainability

Two of Dunedin’s key organisations have collaborated to develop a new award for the Hokonui Fashion Awards.

The new Otago Polytechnic iD Dunedin Sustainable Excellence Award will include a cash prize of $750 awarded to the winner and the opportunity to show their designs on the catwalk at the iD Dunedin Fashion Show in April 2025.

The prize will be awarded to a high school student from any section who shows excellence in sustainable fashion design, by incorporating and discussing sustainability in their design and entry information.

iD Dunedin Inc Co-Chair and Creative Director, and Otago Polytechnic Professor of Fashion Margo Barton says, “Fostering a sustainable fashion industry continues to be an important focus for iD – both in what is shown on the catwalk and how the event is produced.

“I was a juror for these awards for a long period of time, and it was an experience I cherish. We’re so pleased to be supporting the awards and our future designers in this way – it’s such a fantastic way for these two organisations, that are so critical to our fashion sector, to collaborate and uplift our emerging talent, especially those who have sustainability at the forefront of their creative process.”

Otago Polytechnic’s partnership with iD Dunedin Fashion Inc dates back to its second show in 1999, but formalised the following year when the not-for-profit incorporated society was established and the first Railway Station show. Otago Polytechnic is the event partner for iD Fashion 2025.

Megan Pōtiki, Otago Polytechnic Executive Director says, “Otago Polytechnic has a long and proud history supporting the fashion industry as has our involvement with the Hokonui Fashion Awards which was first established in the early 90s.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with iD Dunedin to launch the Otago Polytechnic iD Dunedin Sustainable Excellence Award at this year’s Awards. The connection with future designers and us as educators, strengthens our commitment to ensuring our graduates are sustainable practitioners.”

The Hokonui Fashion Design Awards will be heldin Gore on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 July and tickets are available at https://www.hokonuifashion.co.nz/attend-2024.

