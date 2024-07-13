Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Erin Routliffe Into Wimbledon Final, Confirmed As Next World No 1

Saturday, 13 July 2024, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Tennis NZ

Erin Routliffe is into the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles final on Saturday with Gabby Dabrowski and also confirmed she will be ranked No 1 in the world next week.

Routliffe and Dabrowski defeated Caroline Dolehide on Desirae Krawczyk 6-4 6-3 on Friday and will go on to play Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova on Centre Court for the title.

The ranking points from this win, plus the defeat by Elise Mertens in her semifinal, ensured that when the world rankings are updated next week, it will be Routliffe who proudly sits at the top of the list for women’s doubles.

Routliffe and Dabrowski were the strongest team early in their semifinal in front of a big crowd on No 1 court, but they were unable to convert any of their first seven break points. However, at 2-2 and with Dolehide serving, they finally got there on the eighth attempt, with Dabrowski putting away a smash.

That advantage was gone when Routliffe was broken in her next service game. But this was followed by another break and then a solid hold by Dabrowski to take the opening set.

In the second set Krawczyk was broken at 2-3 and on the same player’s serve at 3-5 Routliffe and Dabrowski had a match point, with the latter audaciously chipped a slice down the line for the victory.

© Scoop Media

