MG Mystics Defeated Te Wānanga O Raukawa Pulse 68-58 In Auckland

13 July, 2024

Flexing their credentials, the MG Mystics remain well on track to secure a place in the Finals Series after a comprehensive 68-58 win over the table-topping Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in Auckland on Saturday.

Evenly contested over the first quarter and through the second half, the Mystics blew the game in their favour with a withering 22-13 burst during the second quarter.

Failing to cope with the injection and change of impetus shooter Filda Vui provided for the Mystics when coming on in the second quarter, the Pulse had few answers to the speed and accuracy it provided as Grace Nweke (who finished with 57 from 64) and Peta Toeava exploded in devastating fashion.

In the penultimate round of the regular season, the Mystics are now in the box seat to secure third place while the Pulse remain in the hunt for a home Grand Final, both having everything to play for next week.

With so much riding on the outcome, the Mystics launched with attacking lynchpins in Nweke, at goal shoot, and Toeava in the pivot’s position of wing attack, both still on the comeback from injury lay-offs.

For the Pulse, powerful goal attack Tiana Metuarau got her first start of the season after also working her way back from injury. The well-performed Martina Salmon got the nod at goal shoot while others returning from injury and still on limited minutes, Maddy Gordon and Amelia Walmsley were injected later in the game.

The Mystics made the best of starts with the link between Toeava and Nweke on-song from the outset. With the Pulse scrambling their way back on to level terms, the first stanza proving a real arm-wrestle as the pair went toe-to-toe.

Both teams put on big defensive efforts, effectively blocking up the through-court progress which required plenty of patience to negotiate.

The battle under both hoops was immense, the sides unable to be separated after the opening 15 minutes, both delivering the same number of shots to sit locked at 14-all heading into the first break.

Proceedings changed dramatically on the resumption with Vui’s introduction at goal attack, the home side producing a netballing statement during the second spell.

Under big defensive pressure, the Pulse’s accuracy was thrown into disarray through a number of wayward passes while the Mystics were full of confidence and momentum.

Clicking into top gear, an 11-2 run put the Mystics firmly on the front foot. Phoenix Karkaka and Carys Stythe effectively took the sting out of the Pulse shooters while Nweke was an influential figure at the other end.

With three minutes to go, Walmsley and Gordon were introduced but the damage was substantial, the Pulse left with a mountain to climb when the Mystics led 36-27 at the main break.

The signs were ominous for the Pulse when the Mystics scored the first three goals of the third stanza, but the visitors went on to compete on equal terms.

The full court defensive pressure from the Mystics continued to squeeze their opponents but showing more patience and accuracy on attack, the Pulse were able to get the ball into Walmsley’s hand on a more regular basis.

Enjoying several runs of multiple goals, the Pulse were still left adrift in the face of unrelenting Mystics pressure. The home side’s flow and speed on attack was key to keeping the much-vaunted Pulse defensive end without their usual ability to pick up turnovers.

Winning the quarter by one pushed the Mystics out to a 52-42 lead at the last turn.

Mystics captain Michaela Sokolich-Beatson copped a two-minute suspension for dangerous play early in the last quarter but it failed to detract from the task at hand in a comprehensive outing for the home side.

Official Result and Stats:

MG Mystics: 68

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse: 58

Shooting Stats - Mystics:

Grace Nweke 57/64 (89%)

Filda Vui 10/12 (83%)

Dani Binks 1/2 (50%)

Shooting Stats - Pulse:

Amelia Walmsley 29/35 (83%)

Martina Salmon 19/23 (83%)

Tiana Metuarau 10/12 (83%)

ANZ Fans' Player of the Match: Whitney Souness (Pulse)

