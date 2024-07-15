Monk Seals Release Their New Ep ‘Democracy Manifest’

‘Democracy Manifest’ produced by Kabyn Walley & Jack Lanham at Moonbase Studios is a high powered sonic collection that promises to electrify music enthusiasts worldwide. Featuring a dynamic blend of raw energy, powerful vocals and compelling instrumentals. Each track showcases Monk Seals unique sound and musical prowess, delivering a high-octane listening experience from start to finish. From earnest ballads to adrenaline-fuelled rock, this Ep shows it all.

Rising New Zealand rock band Monk Seals are set to drop their new Ep ‘Democracy Manifest’ on Thursday 1st August (Photo/Supplied)

One of their latest singles “Feel For You”, which features on the new Ep is one to check out! Happy Mag described it as an “energetic track that brings back the long-lost essence of rock & roll. With a tight groove, killer vocals, and slick slide guitar licks”. Despite it being an easy listen bound to boost your moral, the lyrics deal with a deeper topic of how each one of us struggle with our own problems and insecurities. “Feel For You” addresses the topic of shame and reminds people that no matter what they’re going through, we’re all in this together.

Monk Seals describe their music as a fresh modern take on funk and psychedelia, with strong classic rock and blues undertones. They pride themselves on their ability to put on a true show, pumping with energy, antics and guaranteed entertainment. It’s easy to see why these boys are wracking up a long list of sold-out shows!

The swift team of 4 consist of Yannik Turner (lead), Jono Manning (guitar), Abel Carson (drums) and Chay Kaa-Luke (bass). These boys have been writing and performing original music since they first got together 5 years ago. They quickly made a name for themselves within their local city, Christchurch; Opening for bands like Dolphin Friendly and Mini Simmons, playing at New Years in the Park and being placed in the top ten of RDU985fm’s playlist.

