Tote Racing At Wanganui Straight Track Commences On Wednesday

Monday, 15 July 2024, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Greyhound Racing New Zealand

Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) is pleased to announce that tote racing will commence at the Wanganui Straight Track this Wednesday 17 July 2024.

There are currently six oval greyhound tracks in operation in New Zealand, and the Wanganui Straight track, located inside the Wanganui thoroughbred racecourse, will be New Zealand’s first straight track.

“We are hugely grateful to everyone who has made this happen,” said Edward Rennell, GRNZ CEO.

“Over the past month, we have held two non-tote race meetings at the Wanganui Straight Track to iron out any potential issues and ensure that everything runs smoothly from an operational perspective.

“We have had extremely positive feedback from trainers and owners on the track itself, and we are looking forward to tote racing officially launching there on Wednesday.”

Nine races will take place at Wanganui this Wednesday afternoon, with Race 1 timed to get underway at 12:03pm.

Following racing on the track on 17 and 24 July, GRNZ will assess and determine, with Entain NZ and the Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club, a structured format for racing at this venue in the 2024/25 season.

GRNZ spends more than $8 million per annum on animal welfare. Greyhound racing in New Zealand provides direct full-time equivalent employment for 1,054 people and in FY23, greyhound racing generated $159.2 million of value-added contribution to the New Zealand economy.

