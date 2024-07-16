Big Weekend With IMSA Win In Canada And WEC Podium In Brazil

The Heart of Racing Team pulled double duty over the weekend with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competing at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and FIA World Endurance Championship in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Heart of Racing Team’s No. 27 GTD entry broke a streak of bad racing luck on Sunday as Roman De Angelis and Spencer Pumpelly combined for a victorious run onboard the No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, De Angelis’ home track on Sunday. The team’s No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GTD PRO entry finished fifth, moving the team to second in the provisional IMSA championship points standings.

Pumpelly qualified with a second place grid spot, and started the two hour and 40 minute race with a pass for the lead on lap three.

The American driver continued to grow the lead in the following 15 laps before making his way down pit lane just before the first caution came out. On the restart, Pumpelly lost the lead to a BMW, but he fought back to take the point 18 laps later.

“Fantastic day today! Huge effort from everyone at the Heart of Racing,” said Pumpelly. “The team put together a really good car. We had some challenges mechanically earlier in the week. The guys did awesome; under the tent, over the wall, on the pit stand and then of course, engineering. The car was really good and I had a fun first stint. I was able to battle for the lead a couple times. When I gave it to Roman, I knew at that point it'd be a done deal. Really proud of the effort, and I appreciate the Heart of Racing letting me be a part of it.”

De Angelis took over the No. 27 machine on lap 70 where he continued to grow the lead that Pumpelly had built . The Canadian native led the GTD field to the checkered flag to take the team’s first GTD win of the season.

“It's great to get a win here with Spencer, the No. 27 car and the whole crew,” said De Angelis. “They deserved it, it's been a tough year for us so far. Since Lime Rock last year we haven't had a win or a podium. The crew has been there, the car has been there and always had a good lineup, but just haven't had any luck. I'm just super happy to finally get to win and to do it at home in front of my family and friends is great. I'm looking forward to the rest of the year. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going. We're not in the championship fight, but it'd be nice to have more days like this.”

The No. 23 Heart of Racing GTD PRO entry scored a fifth place finish after qualifying sixth during Saturday’s late afternoon qualifier. Ross Gunn was joined by Mario Farnbacher in place of Alex Riberas who was competing in the team’s FIA World Endurance Championship entry.

"It was great to be back with the Heart of Racing and driving the Aston Martin again,” said Farnbacher. “The other column was faster at the start but there was nothing I could do. There was a yellow soon after the start and it was the best strategy to do the driver change then so unfortunately that was the end of my stint! But it was still a good day for Ross in the championship and of course a huge congratulations to the No. 27 guys, they have had such bad luck this year. It is great to see them get the win, they really deserved it today."

Farnbacher started the race in the No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage completing the first 20 laps before passing the wheel to Gunn during the field’s first caution. The No. 23 Heart of Racing Team was able to gain a spot on pit road after the second pit stop of the race moving the Aston Martin Vantage to fifth. The team optimized fuel strategy to cross the finish line in fifth. The fifth place finish earned the team enough championship points to move up to second place.

“First, I’d like to give a massive congratulations to the No. 27 team,” said Gunn. “They've had a really rough year and have never given up. I’m super proud of Roman for getting a win at his home race and also for Spencer's first win with Heart of Racing. For us, it wasn't a straight forward day, we found ourselves on the backfoot and we had to be pretty strategic and make some pretty bold fuel numbers and then it in the end paid off. We managed to gain some positions from pitting early on and we managed to finish P5 which is good points, all things considered. The car is improving race by race and the team did some amazing pit stops. So there's definitely some really good positives to take forward to Road America.”

About 5,069 miles south east in São Paulo, Brazil, the Heart of Racing Team took second place at the FIA World Endurance Championship’s return to Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Sunday following the Rolex Six Hours of São Paulo.

Ian James, Alex Riberas, and Daniel Mancinelli joined forces once again in the No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3. James qualified for the trio securing a ninth place starting position on Saturday afternoon.

The result marks the second podium finish of the season for the team after opening the season with a second place finish at Qatar in March.

James took the first two stints driving from ninth to seventh in the first six laps, but by lap 53 James had worked his way up to third. Mancinelli took over the Aston Martin Vantage on lap 64 maintaining the third place spot for the next two stints.

Riberas finished the final two hours and 20 minutes for the No. 27 Heart of Racing team driving to a second place position. Unfortunately, the leading Porsche was too strong for the team to beat as Riberas crossed the finish line in second.

“I’m so happy to have finished the race in P2, after Le Mans we really deserved a podium,” said Mancinelli. “I think all three of us did a super job today. This second place finish is for everyone at Heart of Racing and Aston Martin Racing who worked so hard the last couple of weeks. Now we head to COTA!”

The Heart of Racing Team will be back in action next week at VIRginia International Raceway with its SRO program competing in double headers in both Pirelli GT4 America and GT America powered by AWS.

