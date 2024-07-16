FIFA Headquarters To Host OFC Preliminary Draw For The FIFA World Cup 26 ™

All 11 Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) members go into draw at Home of FIFA in Zurich, ahead of most inclusive FIFA World Cup ™ever

OFC has an unprecedented guaranteed qualifying spot with a further place available via the FIFA Intercontinental Play-off Tournament

Draw to be streamed on FIFA.com and FIFA + from 9am CEST (7pm NZST- 5pm PNG, Thursday 18 July / 9pm Tahiti Wednesday 17 July)



The Oceania Football Confederation’s (OFC) 11 members will discover the start of the road that could lead to them being one of the 48 teams at the most inclusive FIFA World Cup ™ ever when the preliminary qualifying draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 ™ takes place on Thursday in Zurich.

For the first time an Oceania team is guaranteed direct qualification to the FIFA Men's World Cup with the runner-up of the Oceania Qualifying to progress to the FIFA Intercontinental Play-off Tournament where victory would give Oceania an historic second FIFA World Cup representative in Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026.

France’s FIFA World Cup 98 ™ winner and FIFA Legend Christian Karembeu, who was born in New Caledonia, will assist Dame Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer, with the draw held at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, at 9am CEST (7am GMT/7pm NZST). The draw can be watched live HERE.

Based on the men’s FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of July 2024, the four lowest-ranked teams – Samoa, Cook Islands, American Samoa and Tonga – will compete in round one’s knockout-match format (7-10 September) in Samoa to decide which of the quartet joins the seven highest-ranked sides in the second round.

The draw will see those eight countries split across three pots, and they will then be drawn into two groups of four. The draw will commence with Pot 3 working through to Pot 1.

Each country will play every opponent in the group once in matches staged in October and November 2024 with the top two teams from each group progressing to round three.

In March 2025, they will meet in semi-final ties (Group A winners vs Group B runners-up, Group B winners vs Group A runners-up). The victors of those matches will then go head-to-head for the first-ever guaranteed ticket to a FIFA World Cup for an OFC nation.

Pot allocations for the second preliminary round draw

Pot 1

New Zealand

Solomon Islands

Pot 2

Fiji

Tahiti

New Caledonia

Vanuatu

Pot 3

Papua New Guinea

Winner round one

