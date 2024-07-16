RAT TALES! Comes To Whanganui As A Part Of Winter Wonderfest

"Hootie-Patudi Productions’ RAT TALES! is a brilliant show." - Art Murmurs

Fresh of the back of a successful season performing at New Zealand Fringe Festival in Wellington...Ebby brings her show RAT TALES! to Whanganui as part of Winter Wonderfest on August 10th 2024.

Ebby grew up on a farm. She has always enjoyed spinning yarns and telling tales and has been doing it for years at private events, around bonfires and on the odd festival stage. Sick of her friends nagging her to get on the microphone and get up on stage more – she put together a collection of stories for NZ Fringe Festival, shaped a solo show and called it “RAT TALES!”.

RAT TALES! is story-telling to make you laugh, with elements of stand-up (she’ll be standing up) and the help of Technology (a projector).

What’s Rodentistry? Calf Club, ever heard of it? Bad taxidermy? How bad? The stories loosely follow Ebby's interactions with the Animal Kingdom (did you hear, she grew up on a farm?), including a reminder that, deep down, she's not that far removed from our chimp ancestors.

On coming to Whanganui, Ebby has this to say “I’ve got loads of aroha for Whanganui and have spent heaps of time there over the years. I wanna get back to my farming roots and hope to have a paddock on the edge of town one day soon…. with a couple of pigs, goats…and of course….some pet rats!

I wanted to take RAT TALES! on the road, so my future home of Whanganui was an obvious choice. I heard about Winter Wonderfest - which this year has a theme of ‘connect, empower and inspire’. I hope through this show I can connect more with a community I hope to be a part of and perhaps empower or inspire other folks that like to crack people up and share stories to explore the medium of storytelling.”

Ebby and ‘RAT TALES!’ will feature after an earlier show, also at the Repertory Theatre, of music by Ebby’s good friend Charlotte Melser. For those wanting to make a night of it, they can purchase tickets to “Charlotte Melser Live”. Charlotte welcomes people to an intimate setting of evocative songs, starting at 7pm. Same stage, same venue, different show! Tickets for Charlotte Melser Live can be purchased here : https://events.humanitix.com/charlotte-melser-live

Art Murmurs on Hootie-Patudi Productions' RAT TALES:

"She presents a combination of quirky stories and sections that feel very akin to stand-up comedy. It is heartwarming to see the audience respond to Gribble with hearty, full-belly laughter, and to see her then relish in the moment a little longer, earning another well-deserved chuckle. Gribble has a cheeky but humble approach, and it’s alluring. She is unapologetic and takes her time detailing a story, but checks in with the audience throughout. She has a harmonious relationship with us, and I’m thoroughly engaged in her tales. Frankly, I’m considering booking another ticket for tomorrow night." - Review, Art Murmurs.

A random audience member on RAT TALES:

“I haven’t laughed that hard in ages – both my face and belly hurt!”

RAT TALES! is R13 - adult themes.

All proceeds go to ‘The Women's Network’.

Event and contact information:

RAT TALES!

Saturday 10th August

8.30pm – 9.45pm

Tickets $15 purchased at : https://events.humanitix.com/rat-tales

