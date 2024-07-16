Lani Daniels To Defend Her IBF World Light Heavyweight Title Against World-ranked Boxer In Possible Last Fight In NZ

History will be made as, for the first time ever, a world boxing title will be defended in Hamilton. Lani Daniels will defend her IBF World Light Heavyweight title against the undefeated Nigerian boxer Bolatito Oluwole, which could be Daniels's last fight in New Zealand.

On September 7th at the GLOBOX Arena (formerly known as Claudelands Arena) John Parker will fight for the WBA Oceania Cruiserweight title against Fijian boxer Alivereti Kauyaca. As exciting as this announcement is, Craig Edwards and Nigel Elliott of Ironfist Promotions have taken it a step further with a bigger announcement.

The main event of this major card will see two-division world champion Lani Daniels taking on the undefeated Nigerian Bolatito Oluwole, making history by being the first world boxing title to be fought for in Hamilton and out of Auckland.

This will be a big homecoming for Lani Daniels as most people know she might have been born and raised in Pipiwai, Northland, but she has also lived in Hamilton during her 20s. Hamilton was the place that started her boxing career in the amateur division. The Waikato regional was the place where she won all three of her New Zealand national professional titles, and when she is not training in Auckland or home in Pipiwai, she spends her free time in Hamilton.

When she returned to the boxing ring on September 7th, Daniels would have been away from the ring for nine months. The hiatus was due to multiple reasons, including injury and being locked into a contract that expired at the beginning of July. Now that she has recovered and is a free agent, she is able to start defending her world title.

Daniels’s trainer and manager, John Conway, said, “Lani has been well rested away from the gym as she earned a well-deserved break after over one training camp after another with six fights back to back while winning 3 titles, including her two-division world titles.”

Bolatito Oluwole is an undefeated Heavyweight boxer who has never fought outside of Nigeria. She is currently the Nigerian national cruiserweight champion, only one of three cruiserweight national champions in the world in the female division, next to New Zealand Champion Tinta Smith and South African Champion Razel Mohammed.

Oluwole is currently ranked first in the IBF, first in the WBO, and sixth in the WBA. The IBF recently declared her the mandatory challenger for Lani Daniels's world title. She has a lot of power in her punches, with nine of her undefeated wins coming by knockout.

To this date, Lani Daniels has fought many amazing, technical boxers. Her only two defeats were against retired WBO World Light Heavyweight champion Geovana Peres. Apart from that, she has overcome the height difference of Desley Robinson and the weight difference of Alrie Meleisea and Razel Mohammed. However, Daniels has yet to fight a power puncher.

This will show the true test of a champion for Lani Daniels as she aims to go for more mega fights next. Conway stated, “This may be Lani's last fight in New Zealand before defending her world title overseas”.

This massive boxing event will be held on September 7th at the GLOBOX Arena (formerly known as Claudelands Arena). Tickets will be sold soon on Ticketek. For corporate tables, contact the promoters through the website.

IBF Light Heavyweight title

Lani Daniels vs Bolatito Oluwole

Vacant WBA Oceania Cruiserweight title

John Parler vs Alivereti Kauyaca

Rini Porter vs Jesse Maio

Tinta Smith vs Tiane Barlow

