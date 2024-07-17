New Zealand To Be Represented By 195 Athletes At Paris 2024

The New Zealand Team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been finalised, with 195 athletes set to wear the fern and compete for New Zealand at the Games.

The team will compete across more sports than ever before at the Olympic Games, with New Zealand's athletes to contest 23 sports. The Games will mark New Zealand's Olympic debut in kiteboarding and speed climbing.

The team is close to gender equal, made up of 98 males and 97 females. Auckland has produced the largest number of athletes, with 58 team members hailing from the region. Canterbury is next with 24, Wellington 18, the Waikato 17, and Bay of Plenty 14.

The team members come from a wide range of cultural backgrounds, including athletes with Samoan, Tongan, French, Australian, Fijian, Chinese, Korean, Dutch, Indian, South African and American heritage. Māori athletes make up 17.4% of the team (34 athletes).

New Zealand’s youngest athlete is footballer Milly Clegg who is just 18 years old, while equestrian athlete Tim Price is the oldest team member at 45.

101 of the athletes will be attending their first Olympic Games, while the other 94 have already competed at one or more Games. Luuka Jones (canoe slalom), Ali Riley (football) and Emma Twigg (rowing) are the most capped team members, attending their fifth Olympic Games.

The full list of New Zealand Team athletes can be viewed here.

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery says New Zealand’s athletes are looking forward to arriving in Paris and performing at the Games.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of our athletes recently and the overwhelming feeling is that they are prepared and ready for this challenge,” said Avery.

“Paris is also ready, there's a real buzz in the city and the venues are looking amazing. We're expecting a fantastic Games in one of the most beautiful cities in the world."

Avery and the advance team have been in the Olympic Village, preparing for athlete arrivals.

"We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to create an environment which allows our athletes to perform to the best of their abilities,” said Avery.

“We’ve been busy unloading two shipping containers of equipment and are turning our village space into a high-performance environment. We've brought over everything from gym equipment to ice baths, snack packs and slushie machines, and all the gear we need for preparation, recovery, and strength and conditioning.

"We have our first arrivals to the village later this week and we're looking forward to supporting our athletes as they wear the fern and represent New Zealand on the world's biggest sporting stage."

The majority of New Zealand’s athletes are already in France or Europe ahead of the Games. The canoe slalom team will be the first athletes welcomed into the village, arriving on July 18th. The first athletes in competition are the men’s rugby sevens team and the men's football team on July 24th.

The New Zealand Team at a glance:

195 athletes

98 Males, 97 Females

17.4% of the team is Māori

Luuka Jones (canoe slalom), Ali Riley (football) and Emma Twigg (rowing) all attending their fifth Olympic Games

Youngest athlete: 18-year-old footballer Milly Clegg

Oldest athlete: 45-year-old equestrian athlete Tim Price

About The New Zealand Team for Paris 2024

In July and August 2024, New Zealand will take on the world at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 195 New Zealand Team athletes will compete across 23 sports at the Games, with the stunning city of Paris set to host 10,500 athletes from 206 nations.

With competition taking place at the Palace of Versaille, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside Stade de France, and around landmarks such as Les Invalides, Place de la Concorde, Hotel de Ville and along the Seine, the Games are expected to be a spectacular event.

The Zealand Team is once again set to shine in sports from equestrian, to rowing, rugby sevens,

swimming, canoe sprint, sailing, athletics, cycling and more, while New Zealanders can check out the action in incredible new urban sports including skateboarding, sport climbing, breaking and 3x3 basketball.

