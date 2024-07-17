Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Concert FM Host Bryan Crump To Kick Off Scholarship Recital

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 7:13 pm
Press Release: Paul Lambert

Upper Hutt Piano Trust chair Paul Lambert is proud that they have secured well respected Concert FM host Bryan Crump to present a pre-concert talk at the annual scholarship recital on this Sunday 21 July.

The recipient this year is Ben Kennedy , a student from the NZ School of Music at Victoria Music . Ben is studying a Bachelor of Music at Victoria University of Wellington with Dr. Jian Liu. Through the Victoria University Music Program, he has studied with several excellent musicians who have had a significant influence on him, including the New Zealand String Quartet, Emma Sayers, and Hamish Robb.He is off to Switzerland soon to attend masterclasses with learn from top pianists .

The Upper Hutt scholarship is funded by donations at eight lunchtime concerts which NZ School Of Music students perform each year at Whirinaki Whare Taonga.

Piano Recital-Ben Kennedy and Pre-concert Talk Bryan Crump- Concert FM -Sunday 21 July 1 pm
Whirinaki Whare Taonga-Upper Hutt Sunday 21 July – 1 pm $20.00 students $10.00
The annual Upper Hutt Piano Trust Scholarship recipient recital -Ben Kennedy and special pre-concert talk by Concert FM host Bryan Crum
Tickets at venue https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/jul/grand-upper-hutt

© Scoop Media

