Concert FM Host Bryan Crump To Kick Off Scholarship Recital

Upper Hutt Piano Trust chair Paul Lambert is proud that they have secured well respected Concert FM host Bryan Crump to present a pre-concert talk at the annual scholarship recital on this Sunday 21 July.

The recipient this year is Ben Kennedy , a student from the NZ School of Music at Victoria Music . Ben is studying a Bachelor of Music at Victoria University of Wellington with Dr. Jian Liu. Through the Victoria University Music Program, he has studied with several excellent musicians who have had a significant influence on him, including the New Zealand String Quartet, Emma Sayers, and Hamish Robb.He is off to Switzerland soon to attend masterclasses with learn from top pianists .

The Upper Hutt scholarship is funded by donations at eight lunchtime concerts which NZ School Of Music students perform each year at Whirinaki Whare Taonga.

Piano Recital-Ben Kennedy and Pre-concert Talk Bryan Crump- Concert FM -Sunday 21 July 1 pm

Whirinaki Whare Taonga-Upper Hutt Sunday 21 July – 1 pm $20.00 students $10.00

The annual Upper Hutt Piano Trust Scholarship recipient recital -Ben Kennedy and special pre-concert talk by Concert FM host Bryan Crum

Tickets at venue https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/jul/grand-upper-hutt

