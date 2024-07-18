Full-time Storyteller, Part-time Mischief Maker: Rutene Spooner Is Back

Image/Supplied

The highly anticipated tour of Rutene Spooner's Be Like Billy? is set to entertain audiences across Aotearoa. This unique one-man comedy cabaret show, with live music and truckloads of show-band flair, will take the stage at various prestigious festivals and venues from 14 September.

Originally commissioned by The Court Theatre, Be Like Billy? is an electrifying exploration of Rutene Spooner’s personal connection with his childhood hero, Billy T James. But this show isn't just a tribute to Māori showmanship – it tussles with the past and future of Māori in entertainment. Be Like Billy? is everything but an impersonation show. Can you Be like Billy without being the butt of the joke?

Playwright Rutene Spooner says: "The Showband Era birthed some of Māoridom's most legendary entertainers. This production honours that lineage, reaching back to the infectious cheeky cackle we all know and cherish. But what does modern Māori showmanship entail?"

Featuring the flashest southern showband The Tekīra Mutton Birds, Be Like Billy? strums up all new and original waiata, garage party classics and old-school hits from the likes of Uncle Howie, The Prince of Jandels and Te legend, Te master, Te chuckling funny-fala.

This is not Rutene's first touring rodeo. Acclaimed productions, such as Super Hugh-Man and Thoroughly Modern Māui, have received standing ovations and rave reviews both nationally and internationally. In 2022, Thoroughly Modern Māui toured to eight national centres as part of PANNZ's touring programme. PANNZ CEO Louise Gallagher expressed, “We are honoured to be able to work alongside and support Rutene Spooner again, this time with his new work Be Like Billy? Audiences loved him on the last tour and we are thrilled to be able to bring him back to audiences, who saw him last time and new audiences from all around the motu.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Our aim at PANNZ is to support artists of a high calibre, such as Rutene, to tour Aotearoa and reach as many performing arts lovers as possible. With his track record this show is sure to be a great success.”

Rutene Spooner (Ngāti Porou, Ngāruahine, and Ngāti Kahungunu) is an actor, entertainer, musician, director, and tutor based in Auckland. Rutene embarked on his performing arts journey after graduating with a Bachelor of Performing Arts in Musical Theatre in 2009. He has since performed across continents, captivating audiences with his dynamic performances as a singer, actor, and all-around entertainer.

His notable performances include roles in the New Zealand premiere of Billy Elliot, the Australian Tour of Jersey Boys, and captivating portrayals in Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors (The Court Theatre), and the Australasian premiere of Jekyll & Hyde. Rutene’s recent ventures include voicing characters in Disney films like Frozen Reo Māori and Coco Reo Māori. He was honoured with The Grant Tilly Actor of The Year award at the 2023 Wellington Theatre Awards.

Outside of his performance schedule, Rutene moonlights as a creative producer, documentary director, and vocal & performance coach, enriching the arts community he loves dearly. He is an esteemed kaihaka of Te Kapa Haka of Whāngara-Mai-Tawhiti, a cherished member of the Modern Māori Quartet, and a dedicated union member of the New Zealand Actors Equity.

© Scoop Media

